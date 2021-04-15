Kyra Sedgwick accidentally called the police at Tom Cruise’s house | Entertainment





Kyra Sedgwick “was not invited” to Tom Cruise’s house after accidentally calling the police at the house. The 55-year-old actress and her husband Kevin Bacon were invited to a star-studded home dinner that the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star shared with his then-wife Nicole Kidman around the time of the shooting of the 1992 film “ A Few Good Men ”. ‘and she admitted that her curiosity got the better of her and that she couldn’t resist pushing a curious button she had discovered. Speaking on ‘The Drew Barrymore’, Kyra recalled: It’s a really good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we were invited to dinner. I had worked with Tom [on ‘Born On The Fourth Of July’] but Kev was doing [‘A Few Good Men’ with him]. So we got invited to dinner with a lot of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie. Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow, and Nicole was there. “It was one of those nights that I’m often not invited to and so it was like a fireplace mantel and I was looking around and there was this little button under the mantle.” The “Call Your Mother” star – who has Travis, 31, and Sosie, 29, with Kevin – admitted that she hoped something “interesting” would happen if she hit the button, but when nothing happened, she started to worry. She continued: I was like, Oh what’s that little button? So I hit the little button because I thought maybe something interesting was going to happen, she shared, noting that her curiosity got the better of her. Nothing happened and I got a little nervous. “I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened that doesn’t look right. So I patted Tom on the shoulder, which was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I hit that button here. ‘And he said to me, “Did you press that button?” And I was like, ‘Yeah, I hit that button. And he said, “It’s the panic button.” “ Before long, dinner was interrupted by the arrival of several police cars. Kyra added: “And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom, I think there were more than five cop cars, that was something … “I have not been invited to return.”

