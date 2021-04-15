Entertainment
How to watch ‘Chasing Madoff’, other movies he inspired
Bernie madoff was the only mastermind behind a massive scam which has brought in billions of dollars to thousands of customers. He orchestrated the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, which earned him 150 years in federal prison.
If this sounds like a movie, Hollywood was listening: the infamous true story spawned several mini-series and documentaries.
Madoff died on Wednesday, but his life of crime can be revisited in projects starring Robert De Niro and Richard Dreyfuss as the schemer.
Here are the Madoff-inspired shows and how to watch them.
‘The Wizard of Lies’
This 2017 HBO film was primarily based on Diana Henriques’ book “The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Confidence” and starred Robert De Niro as Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as the Madoff’s wife, Ruth. Barry Levinson led the project.
The film chronicles Madoff’s success in swindling people (including many close friends) with billions of dollars, and chronicles his downfall.
De Niro spoke in the US TODAY before the release of the film on the portrait of the financier, which he studied but never tried to understand.
It’s not (about) to humanize, just to make him a real person, said De Niro. I was more convinced that the children disagreed, and neither did Ruth. He protected them, but it’s strange, because he protected them in a way that made them vulnerable.
The film ends with Madoff asking Henriques if he’s a sociopath. But “really, it’s not for us to (say),” Levinson told USA TODAY. “You answer it however you want. That’s the question that comes from Bernie Madoff, and it’s the only time in the movie that he asks, ‘What am I? “, Which is the most interesting.”
How to watch:Free with HBO Max subscription or buy it on Amazon prime
“Madoff”
Before “Wizard” there was a two-part ABC miniseries, “Madoff”. It premiered in 2016 and starred Dreyfuss as Madoff and Blythe Danner as Ruth. USA TODAY TV reviewer Robert Bianco gave it three out of four stars in its review.
The miniseries “won’t make you think Madoff was innocent because he wasn’t or didn’t belong in prison, because he is. But as with any movie about a gleefully unrepentant crook puts you squarely on the side of the crook, which will amuse some and horrify others, ”Bianco wrote.
How to watch: Buy it on Amazon prime
‘Chasing Madoff’
This 2010 documentary follows investigator Harry Markopolos and his team who spent 10 years trying to expose Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme. It is based on the New York Times bestseller “No One Would Listen”.
How to watch:Buy it on Amazon prime
“The Madoff Affair”
PBS’s “Frontline” addressed Madoff’s story in “The Madoff Affair”. The document was produced by Martin Smith and Marcela Gaviria.
How to watch: Watch it onPBS
Contribution: Patrick Ryan, Robert Bianco, Kevin McCoy and Nathan Bomey
