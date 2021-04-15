‘Wahl Street’ focuses on entrepreneurship from Dorchester’s Mark Wahlberg

It is common for movie stars to suffer from the worst Hollywood diseases, swollen heads. Some handle it better than others, but Mark Wahlberg is clearly not among them judging by his latest episode of narcissism, Wahl Street. Yuck, enough with the puns playing on the name of the family. They hit the Wahl long ago, so to speak. Much like Mark Wahlberg’s All Men’s Credit.

Overexposure on a reality TV show like Wahlburgers will do that to you. So will a seemingly endless succession of gruesome films ever since the man formerly known as Marky Mark peaked as an actor in the marvelous Massachusetts drama The Fighter. Instead of the excitement of Boogie Nights, were now on display at Daddys Home’s domestic saying; or worse, Spenser Confidential. So it was in the midst of this career slide that Wahlberg chose a new kind of reality TV series to help lure his missing fans into the fold.

Promising excitement, access and helpful advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, Wahlberg is keen to welcome said fans into his personal life under the auspices of a bewildered film crew, recounting his ability to balance acting with his portfolio of side activities, ranging from municipal clothing to the F-45. fitness studios to his entertainment production company, Unrealistic Ideas (the creators of Wahl Street), and its admittedly failing Wahlburgers franchises. And to add to this shameless self-promotion, he exploits his wife, Rhea, and their children by dragging them into his ill-advised selfish journey.

Maybe I’m tough because after living a full year under lock and key to my skinny journalist digs, I take offense when a multimillionaire movie star complains about the severity of the pandemic while struggling to survive in his sprawling mansion. Hollywood accessible via a fleet of luxury vehicles, a private jet, and a personal driver. Way to relate to the common man, Mark! But that’s not the only reason not to invest in Wahl Street when it premieres April 15 on HBO Max. No, there are a myriad of reasons, the main gripe being that the docu series is lackluster and overflowing with self-congratulatory bragging rights from Wahlberg.

It’s nearly three hours for the waning movie star, nearly 50, bragging about his successes, at least whenever he doesn’t bask in the idol praise bestowed upon him by the members of his large group of hangers (former Funky Bunch mensch, Anthony Thomas), opportunists (Ryan Choi, Archie Gips, etc.) and budding members (Lisa Sedlar of Green Zebra Grocery). It’s like his hit show Entourage without the laughs or the charismatic cast. Where’s Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) when you need a Hollywood agent to persuade an average star not to make a major mistake?

Over six episodes (originally eight reportedly ordered), got to watch the Wahlberg jet around the world, tour movie sets, and be greeted by adorable crowds at movie premieres . But the show’s intention is to watch Wahlberg behind the scenes make deals, consult with the presidents (yes, they’re ALL men) of his various holdings, make important corporate decisions, and oversee. quality control. Luckily, this is happening as COVID-19 arouses its deadly wrath, forcing all Wahlburgers to shut down and delaying major rollouts of its new clothing line and chain of fitness centers.

Of course, it could have been interesting if the show focused on how its businesses are struggling to stay afloat, but it isn’t. Instead, it all revolves around Wahlberg and his assessment of his greatness and mastery in areas far beyond acting. He’s even battling an impressive gang of corporate elites like UFC founder Dana White and former Disney president Michael Eisner to determine just how skillful Marky Mark is when he’s out of his underwear and out of his way. his neck deep in the fierce world of competitive business. Wahlberg’s results in these efforts are oddly never revealed. Like, for example, how much profit do these companies generate? And, did his companies benefit from the payroll protection program during the pandemic, carrying government dollars that should have gone to mom-and-pop stores rather than the assets of a filthy, wealthy movie star? ?

Everything was fed, these are empty, unnecessary, backstage meetings in which the majority of your time is spent submitting to sycophants showering Wahlberg, the Great Poohbah, with sickening hosannas. It’s too much wasted time, a show with apologies to Seinfeld that really doesn’t talk about anything.

TV review

CHOICE OF STREET

A documentary series featuring actor Mark Whalberg and his many business investments. Premieres April 15 on HBO Max. Quality: D +

