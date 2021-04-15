Baby mom worries she won’t find Mr. Right – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I am a 35 year old woman. I had my first child with my boyfriend eight months ago.

We hadn’t planned on having a child together (we were only dating three months before the pregnancy), but he did an amazing job stepping up.

He doesn’t want to get married or have more children.

I feel conflicted about trying to make the relationship work to keep my family together while my child is young, but I also want to find someone who wants what I want.

Considering my age (I am a geriatric in the world of labor and delivery), I feel like if I don’t have another child now, it will be too late.

But also, dating is the worst, and I’m not sure if I will meet anyone, anyway.

Do I accept that my son is my only child and that I will never get married, or should I risk breaking up my family for the small chance that I might meet someone who wants marriage and more? children?

Should I be happy that I had at least one child with a decent man?

Mrs. Confused

Dear confused: Yes, you should be happy that you had a child with an honest man. But this is not the end of your story, your story has only just begun!

You seem extremely and needlessly agitated about your future. Maybe it’s because a doctor slapped you with a geriatric tag when you were 35. It is doing you a disservice, because it seems to have freaked you out, even in your early baby years when you should be learning to live. in the moment.

Because your baby’s father doesn’t want to marry or have more children with you (and you want both), maybe you and he should consciously enter into an amicable co-parenting agreement and support each other. each other and you should both see each other as available for other relationships.

You also have to assume that you will NOT meet the perfect person who will want to marry you and have a child in the next few years. However, you can choose to have another child on your own, through sperm donation or adoption.

What you don’t want to do is tell your child that your family is incomplete until Mr. Wonderful arrives and is able to meet your goals.

If you could settle in for a bit, you might find that your slightly unconventional family is teaching you to adapt to the world as it is.

There are many ways to have more children, including the way I did, which was to happily acquire four more stepdaughters, after being a single mother for 17 years.

What I mean is you can present your plans, but the world might have other ideas.

Dear Amy: My husband and I are planning to take a trip to Disney World in several months.

Today I got an email from my sister, saying that her daughter, Hillary, is planning to join you on the Disney trip. Could you give him some additional information on what is planned?

Hillary was never invited to join us. She is adorable, but it is not possible for us to welcome her on vacation.

This causes grief for my family. It’s not as easy as saying no. My family will be seen as the bad guys if we do.

Please advise me on how to handle this without causing family conflict?

Avoid problems

Expensive to avoid: One sure-fire way to avoid family conflict would be if your sister didn’t invite her daughter on vacation.

You don’t say how old Hillary is, but a simple, polite answer is all that’s needed: Oh, I know this sounds like fun for Hillary, but we were going to take this trip on our own. Maybe another time we can get her to join.

Keep a cheerful attitude about it. A neutral attitude about being the bad guys could ultimately be good for your relationship.

Dear Amy: I read your column every day. I continue to be amazed that you can get answers so right, and others so FALSE, sometimes in the same column!

Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: An answer isn’t necessarily right just because you agree with it, and an answer may not be wrong just because you have a different point of view.

Still, I like to leave room for readers to disagree.

