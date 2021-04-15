Emma Watson, turn your enthusiasm into something concrete

CELEBRITIES BORN TODAY: Emma Watson, 31; Seth Rogen, 39; Flex Anderson, 51; Emma Thompson, 62.

Happy Birthday: Keep life, love, and your financial matters in perspective. Have a strategy in place to make sure you’re on budget and not doing more than you can manage. You have so much to gain if you pay attention to detail and channel your energy into getting the task at hand. Turn your enthusiasm into something concrete. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 24, 32, 36, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put more emphasis on how you manage your money and the contributions you make. Stick to your budget and you will relieve stress. Enjoy the company of someone you love and it will bring you closer. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put energy behind your projects and make your dreams come true. It’s up to you to do the job; if you rely on others, you will be disappointed. Immerse yourself, get things done, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your promises and explore new territories. Do the preparatory work and broaden your perspectives. Knowledge is power, and using what you learn will help you progress. An unusual opportunity is heading in your direction. Romance is privileged. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Assess your financial situation, then make adjustments. Listen to your heart. Be imaginative and you will come up with a plan that will make your life meaningful. A physical change will prove to be better than expected. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Don’t bend under pressure. Invest in yourself and your ability to improve your game, skills and knowledge. Aim for the stars and stay away from unpredictable situations and people. Take ownership of your life and do what makes you happy. 4 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Emotional manipulation will make you back down. Stay away from questionable situations and people who are unreliable. Put your time and effort into making personal changes that will make you happy, not appease someone. Live life your way. 2 stars

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Aim high, be productive and make your voice heard. Defend your rights; pave the way for greater happiness and potential gain. Stop observing and start doing. Don’t bend under the pressure, no matter what promises you make. Appreciate who you are. 5 stars

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): Explore the possibilities. Take charge of your physical well-being. Make sure to revamp your lifestyle to include well-balanced fitness and diet routines. Follow your intuition and you will find a way to meet your needs and achieve your goals. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Too many choices will confuse you. Question the motives of others before agreeing to anything. Empty promises are likely. Trust yourself. You will find the happiness you dream of. Safe networking will lead to a new opportunity. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Focus on your appearance and lifestyle. Fix your digs and update your appearance. You will make an impression on someone special. Don’t rely on others and question those who reject you by doing what’s best for you. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Take better care of yourself and your finances. Use your wits to avoid interference or bad advice. Do your research, follow your heart, and make lifestyle changes to help you achieve your goals. Be proud of what you do. 5 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): An emotional trap will lead to problems. Resist the temptation and focus on what works best for you. Self-improvement projects as well as investments that contribute to your long-term safety are favored. Don’t allow anyone to take advantage of you. 2 stars

Baby birthday: You are sensitive, energetic and talkative. You are determined and persuasive.

1 star: avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: you can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go for gold.

