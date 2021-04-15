Big Shot, Mare of Easttown and Monday: Best Streaming Movies and TV Shows This Week





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s a look at what’s coming to theaters, TV and streaming services this week, including Big Shot with John Stamos, Mare of Easton with Kate Winselt and Monday with Sebastian Stan. Big beanie Big Shot stars John Stamos as the NCAA basketball coach who bounced off the league and ended up coaching girls at an elite private high school. Will the tough guy acquire the sensitivity to connect with his teenage players? Will the students learn important lessons about the game and themselves? The odds are good in every way with the Disney + series, which co-stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig and Richard Robichaux. He debuts on Friday. DETAILS Easttown mare Kate Winslet stars in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown as a police detective investigating a murder possibly linked to the daughter of a missing friend. She is also divorced and a bereaved parent in the crime-human drama that began on Sunday. Julianne Nicholson stars as Mares’ longtime friend, with Jean Smart as mom. Guy Pearce, who starred alongside Winslet in the 2011 HBO miniseries, Mildred Pierce (both won Emmys) does it again in the series in Pennsylvania. DETAILS Monday Devoted Sebastian Stans followers are sure to have a good chunk of it this spring on Disney + in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But for those looking for something outside of Bucky Barnes and the Marvel Universe, he’s also starring in the sizzling new romance Monday, both in theaters and on VOD starting Friday. Stan stars opposite Denise Gough as a couple of foreigners who begin an intense summer adventure in Greece in director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ film. DETAILS Somewhere If the Athens club scene is a little too intense for your midlife brain, maybe Sofia Coppolas 2010 masterpiece Somewhere is more your speed. Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, the compelling and meditative film stars Stephen Dorff as a tired movie star living in the tabloids’ Chateau Marmont who finds himself caring for his young daughter Cleo (a performance by Elle Fanning). Like all of Coppola’s films, the sensational and glamorous setting is just a backdrop for his deeply observed and human portrayal of a father and daughter at a tender point in his life. If you haven’t seen it, now is a great time to check out what AP has listed as one of the best movies of the past decade. DETAILS The child who would like to be king A modern, youthful take on Arthurian legend, writer-director Joe Cornishs The Kid Who Would Be King didn’t garner enough attention or praise when it was released two years ago. But the family may have the chance to check it out when it arrives at Disney + on Friday. Andy Serkiss’ son the charming Louis Ashbourne Serkis leads a charismatic British cast of new faces and veterans (including Patrick Stewart as old Merlin). DETAILS

