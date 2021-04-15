John Cleese mocks Hank Azaria for apologizing for voicing Apu in ‘the Simpsons’





John Cleese mocked Simpsons actor Hank Azarias’ recent apology for the Apu character by jokingly apologizing for Monty Python’s past sketches. Azaria found himself at the heart of the controversy in 2017 when a documentary sparked a conversation about him, a white person voicing Indo-American character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the show since 1989. The actor recently appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast where he apologized and expressed the guilt he feels for having negatively impacted so many Native Americans with his performance. On Tuesday, Cleese took to Twitter to take a light hit on Azaria for feeling he should apologize. “Not wishing to be left behind by Hank Azaria, I would like to apologize on behalf of Monty Python for all of the many sketches we made making fun of white English people,” Cleese joked. “We are sorry for any distress we may have caused.” “THE SIMPSONS” CREATOR CONFIRMS DECADES FAN THEORY ABOUT MICHAEL JACKSON The 81-year-old comedian often uses his Twitter to speak out against “cancellation culture” and recently called the “awakening” “silly” in response to a fan. “Started as a good idea – let’s be nice to people – and ended as nonsense with no humor, censorship, literal wit and posture,” he wrote. Azaria, who has since said hell no longer had Apu’s voice heard as the show in general takes a stand against white actors voicing non-white characters, recently spoke with podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica. Padman on his journey to learn about the harm Apu has done to the Indian community. ‘THE SIMPSONS’ FORECASTED THE FUTURE MANY TIMES – HERE’S THE LIST In addition to taking to heart the message behind Hari Kondabolus’ documentary, “The Problem with Apu,” Azaria said he tried to talk to Indians to gain some perspective. He told the podcast host a story about a recent encounter with a young Indian boy that left him in shock. “I was talking to my son’s school, I was talking to Indian kids there because I wanted to hear from them,” Azaria said (via Hollywood journalist). “A 17 year old … he’s never even seen ‘The Simpsons’ but he knows what Apu means. It’s practically an insult at this point. All he knows is that this is how his people are seen and represented by many in this land. “ According to Vulture, the voice actor spoke directly to Padman, who is herself Indian-American, at one point during the lengthy interview to explain that he felt hurt about her and everyone like her with his portrayal. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I really apologize. I know you didn’t ask for it, but it’s important. I apologize for my role in creating and participating,” he said. “Part of me feels like I have to go and see every Indian in this country and apologize personally, and sometimes I do when it arises.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The actor is now a supporter of the diversity of casting rooms and writers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos