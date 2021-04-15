Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce Exclusive Breakup TODAY





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially separate. The performance sensation and the former baseball hitter, who have been a couple since 2017, have called off their two-year engagement and will focus on the remaining friends. The two revealed the news in a joint statement exclusive to TODAY. We have realized that we are better as friends and can’t wait to stay that way. We will continue to work together and support each other on our common activities and projects. We wish each other the best for each other and for the other children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is to thank everyone who sent kind words and support. Reports first circulated in March that they had canceled their engagement, but several sources said today at the time that the two never officially broke up and were still together. They went through a difficult time that made them think about what they should do, the sources added, noting that it was difficult for the couple to see each other amid COVID-19 restrictions as Lopez, 51, , worked in the Dominican Republic and Rodriguez, 45, was in Miami. All reports are inaccurate. We are working on some things, Lopez and Rodriguez also said TODAY in a joint statement in March. However, breakup rumors swirled again earlier this week when Lopez shared a series of selfies from the set of his new movie, Shotgun Wedding, and her engagement ring was missing from the photos. Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating. Rodriguez proposed to the Bahamas. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa (19971998), Cris Judd (20012003) and Marc Anthony (20042014), with whom she shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In 2018, she opened up about her special bond with Rodriguez in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. He’s brought something to my life that I’ve never had before, which is unconditional support and love, kind of a twin soul match, she said. It’s a different thing for me now I know what it’s like to be with me. He works as much as me, he’s a little as motivated as me. Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and he and Lopez have shared some of their happy moments as a stepfamily on social media. Children are so beautiful and open to love and new friends, Lopez told People in 2018. I loved his kids so much and he loved and accepted mine, and they hugged right away, she added. Last year, Lopez visited TODAY and told Hoda Kotb their wedding plans are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. I’m a bit heartbroken because we had big plans, she said. I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan.

