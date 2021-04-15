Disabled people hope their Oscar moment can turn into a movement

This year is showing signs of change. LeBrecht, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, will attend the ceremony on April 25. The same will be true of Robert Tarango, the deafblind star of the nominated short film, Feeling Through.

The winners podium will be open to both. And LeBrecht hopes that becomes a permanent change, literally and figuratively.

Both films, along with six-award-nominated Sound of Metal, including Best Picture, have people behind them in hopes that their moment at the Oscars can become a catalyst for Hollywood to stop using the disabled as sources of inspiration, objects of pity or twisted villains. .

I think the point is to alleviate the fear, Tarango said through a translator, to open the doors so that executives don’t look at our ability to hear or not hear and see that someone who is blind, deafblind, who has any type of disability is part of the world and can be part of these films.

The academy, under pressure, has been pushing for greater inclusion of races and genders in recent years. Disabled people can too often be overlooked in this discussion.

It’s time for people to recognize that diversity must include the disabled, deafblind and the deaf community, said Marlee Matlin, executive producer of Feeling Through and the only deaf actor to win an Oscar, via ‘a translator. I hope it’s not just the flavor of the year, that it goes beyond and that it’s a trend that will continue.

Traditionally in Oscar nominated films, people with disabilities only appear when an actor looking for an Oscar-worthy role plays one onscreen.

This has led some people with disabilities to feel like they are stealing our stories, said LeBrecht, a sound designer whose friend, documentary director Nicole Newnham, asked him to run Crip Camp with her. She wanted a disability perspective after he suggested that she make a documentary about her summer camp and its pivotal role in the birth of the disability rights movement.

If we just realize that disability stories aren’t just about overcoming adversity or tragedy, he said, then I think we might see the start of a golden age where at last people with disabilities show their real life, their real life experiences.

People with disabilities have long been among the least represented groups in film and television. Last year, USC Annenberg’s annual inequality report found that only 2.3% of all the characters speaking in the 100 Top-grossing Movies of 2019 were even portrayed with a disability, let alone played by a disabled actor.

Feeling Through director Doug Roland called such statistics abysmal, but said his determination to bring a deafblind actor into the film based on a real chance encounter he had in the movie. street was not based on a sense of inclusion.

I didn’t even think about what I now know is the conversation around the authentic performance, which I’ve had as a true master class for the past three years, Roland said. I just thought, you know, I think it would be a lot more impactful if we had someone from the community to be a part of it.

His search led him to the Helen Keller National Center, which helped him find Tarango, who worked in their kitchen. The center then helped him a lot every step of the way.

We bring culture to that, said Tarango. We bring our independence that people don’t often see. I was excited, excited, and honestly grateful to Doug for choosing someone who was deafblind because I think that helped make the movie a success.

When Matlin won his Oscar for Children of a Lesser God in 1987, it was a major breakthrough. But a flood of roles and nominations did not follow for deaf or disabled actors.

I thought, OK, this will break down the barriers, said Matlin. But then the attention wandered off.

She said the lack of social media at the time made it very difficult to lobby and build momentum for a cause, like the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite did for black actors.

Now, she says people with disabilities and their advocates can speak out wherever they are. They are able to lend their voice, their opinions, their points of view, their visions, their imagination.

Sound of Metal has been praised for its authentic examination of the deaf world and its use of deaf actors in supporting roles. He has also received criticism from the deaf community for choosing an auditory actor, Riz Ahmed, in the lead role of a drummer who must reckon on losing his hearing.

Paul Raci, a child of deaf parents who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as leader of a sober house for the deaf, understands the critics but said that for the most part deaf people have accepted this film with their arms. open.

It shows a sober deaf house, deaf people like drug addicts, which is a whole new idea to show deaf people like people who have the same weaknesses as you and me, the same challenges, the same journeys, said Raci.

And he thinks the larger conversation the film helped open will even mean moving.

You’re going to see more inclusion in the cast in this city, in Hollywood, he said. You’re going to see a lot more people with disabilities differently, people who use wheelchairs, the blind, the deaf, there will be a lot more of these kinds of protagonists. And you’re going to watch these journeys unfold on the screen.

Associate Press Editor Brooke Lefferts contributed to this report.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton