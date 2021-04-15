5 Bold Predictions for WWE Raw and SmackDown for the Rest of 2021 Launderer report





0 out of 5 Credit: WWE.com With WrestleMania 37 completed, WWE begins a new season. Old stories will slowly fade away and new talents will emerge. This is the time of year when anything can happen. With that in mind, it might be fun to speculate on what’s to come. After an immensely successful “Mania”, the company must maintain its momentum. How can talent be used to further showcase a bright future? WWE has a tough job ahead that could go in many directions. A prediction could now be completely disproved in a month’s time, but there is nothing wrong with making really bold predictions about where the business is going. Will Raw finally support himself to compete with SmackDown? Who will lead the charge for red and blue marks in the coming year? Can WWE Focus On The Future Rather Than Going Back To The Past? These questions come to mind when considering a future that may be brighter than expected.

1 of 5 After WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Omos represent Raw as champions. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are the title holders of SmackDown. And Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler cover both brands with the WWE Women’s Team Belts. There is so much talent in the mix here, but WWE is constantly evolving. No one can be a champion forever. A new angle will blossom, convincing the creative team to pass from one or more of these title holders. Survivor Series has become the night SmackDown and Raw compete for brand supremacy. This is a milestone where good Superstars must hold gold to tell the best story. While matches with this current all-star crop are intriguing, few of them would be considered perfect matches for this card in November. It will take a complete overhaul to create a Survivor Series map that no one will forget. Some of these titles are doomed to change hands, but for all to lose the gold, the company would have to be impatient. For the sake of that prediction, WWE officials still tend to do just that.

2 of 5 Bad Bunny’s victory at WrestleMania on Saturday was a huge moment. It was, arguably, the best celebrity appearance in The Show of Shows history, with the Grammy Award winner displaying his passion for the business through his work in the ring. While most celebrities disappear after a game, the singer was too impressed to make it a unique experience. He’s got the talent and brings a spotlight to WWE that he can’t ignore. Bad Bunny is a former 24/7 champion, but that doesn’t seem like a lasting accomplishment unless you talk about R-Truth’s ridiculous 51 reigns with the title. If WWE is to solidify the rapper’s legacy for long, he should gain something with more impact. The best way to do that would be for him and Damian Priest to win the Raw Tag Tag Team Championships. The couple looked good at ‘Mania as they worked on each other. With more time, they might look like a full team in the ring. The Archer of Infamy continues to benefit from playing Bad Bunny’s protector, and the two are the rare team with the credibility to defeat the dangerous duo of AJ Styles and Omos. It’s a win-win scenario that just has to get around Bad Bunny’s busy schedule as one of the best-known musicians in the world today.

3 out of 5 R-Truth has been the 24/7 champion an incredible 51 times since its inception in May 2019. No one has defined a title so completely. However, the belt has run its course to the point that it has barely been used on TV recently. While this idea has given some wrestlers a new outlet to shine for a while, the 24/7 stipulation has simply become the gadget of the truth. As long as he’s guided the title forward, nothing will change unless WWE wants to overtake him. The truth is approaching its 50th birthday and is no longer competing at the level it once could. Retirement is a real possibility for the veteran, and it would be fitting for him to come out as a 24/7 champion and let the title be put on hold. No one else will be able to carry on this same legacy. Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak and many others deserve better than to keep fighting for that gold. WWE should consider other ways to use the roster beyond tired comedy. It might be a bit premature, especially in the sense that Truth is pulling out, but the sooner the Championship is no longer a crutch that Raw barely needs, the better the product will be.

4 out of 5 Bianca Belair was crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion in the Night 1 main event at WrestleMania 37, and Rhea Ripley won the Raw title 24 hours later. Together they solidified as the future of the WWE Women’s Division. Since Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley arrived on the main roster four years ago, they have dominated women’s wrestling airtime on every show. Only Asuka was able to follow them in terms of appearances. However, with a new era comes a new projector. Flair and Bayley didn’t have a match at the Show of Shows this weekend, Lynch is still out after the birth of her daughter, and Banks dropped out of the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With those factors in mind, it looks like Belair and Ripley could take on a rare role. Only banks right now are tracking them for the spotlight on pay-per-view, but that will change soon. EAST of WWE and The Nightmare can find the rough diamonds for this women’s division and start building a future that won’t depend on the Four Horsewomen. While everyone wants as many opportunities to shine as possible, even the famous quartet could rejoice in the new spotlight on an underutilized division.

5 out of 5 Some wrestlers are so iconic to the company that it’s a shock not to see them. Especially in the modern age, WWE has relied on returning legends to get attention on the roster. But this year’s WrestleMania marked a change of direction. Although Shane McMahon had a match and Edge was completely back on the action, the use of WWE Legends was much lower than usual at Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Rather, the company has focused on talent who can deliver when given the opportunity. WWE no longer needs John Cena or Triple H to raise the card. Brock Lesnar doesn’t have to be the indomitable force everyone is trying to bring down. The torch has passed to the next generation. While it’s likely Cena will reappear at some point, he’s a celebrity rather than a wrestler at this point. Triple H became a behind-the-scenes role that allowed NXT to thrive, and The Beast Incarnate can live his life at peace with the money he earned. The year 2021 does not need these names. We can add Goldberg Not Returning and Undertaker Not Breaking Retirement to this prediction. WWE eventually moved past these legends and instead focused on their future Superstars.







