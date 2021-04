MIPTV: ITV launches German television division

2:31 am PDT 04/15/2021



through



Scott Roxborough



Moritz Polter, also executive producer of the Netflix series ‘Freud’, will launch the new TV label later this year.

ITV Studios strengthens its investment in German television by launching a new label for premium scripted television with Moritz Polter, the producer of a successful German-language series like Sky’s The boat and Netflix / ORF production Freud. Former executive of Bavaria Fiction and Tandem Productions, owned by StudioCanal, Polter will create the new German fiction division under the auspices of ITV Studios. The label, which still has no name, will launch later this year. Polter will develop and produce high-end fiction series for the German-speaking market that ITV Studios will distribute internationally. He will report to Lisa Perrin, general manager of international production at ITV Studios. “We have long recognized the potential for high quality European drama to achieve international success, but currently the opportunity is at an all time high,” Perrin said in a statement. “More and more, well-produced German drama series are proving to have a global resonance and several of the most successful have been brought to the screen by Moritz Polter.” The boat, a WWII underwater drama based on a 1981 Oscar nominated film and the autobiographical novel that inspired it, was a hit for Sky and sold worldwide, including to Hulu for the States United The show’s third season, starring Tom Wlaschiha, Rochelle Neil and Clemens Schick, is currently in production. Freud, a period criminal proceeding that reinvents Sigmund Freud as a murder investigator in the 1880s in Vienna, was created as a co-production between Netflix and Austrian public broadcaster ORF. It stars Robert Finster as Freud alongside Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich and Anja Kling. ITV Studios already has a strong presence in non-English-speaking production, with international subsidiaries including Italian producers Cattleya (Gomorrah), Danish Apple Productions (Equinox) and Tetra Media Studios in France, including the period crime drama for StudioCanal,Paris Police 1900, recently sold across Europe, including to Sky Germany.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos