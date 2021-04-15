Entertainment
You can now buy Brie Larson’s Fortnite loadout • Eurogamer.net
And it’s not Captain Marvel.
You can, of course, be Captain Marvel in Fortnite – but that’s not what Brie Larson chose for her new load of lockers to buy.
On the contrary, Brie Larson is clearly someone with taste when it comes to Fortnite characters – and so she picked her favorite skin, Bushranger, to come in a discounted bundle with a range of associated accessories.
Bushranger, a sort of anthropomorphic shrub with styles for each season, has also been given an additional style in the game. It was designed specifically for Brie Larson in honor of his Fortnite team actually calling themselves the Bush Babies. Brie Larson really adores Bushranger.
New style details include Bush Babies necklace and mushroom chain – IRL, Brie Larson also really like mushrooms.
A moment that I will treasure * forever * … by presenting my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real team – The Bush Babies! What items are essential in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUA
– Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 15, 2021
If you already have Bushranger – which if you play Fortnite you definitely should – you’ll get the new playstyle for free. And if you already have parts of his new pack, maybe the whole thing is almost free to get the rest.
As always, there is a lot going on in Fortnite land. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn arrives tonight, with the horrid Princess Fishstick behind. This week’s update 16.20 also brought new “Chonkers” weapons and vehicle tires, which you can either throw at cars to take them off-road, or throw at enemies to bounce them off. Oh and Sony just gave Epic an extra $ 200 million to remain best friends, as Epic Games continues on its way to the metaverse.
