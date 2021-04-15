Anthony Ogogo wins first pro wrestling match on AEW Dynamite in devastating way with brutal knockout





FORMER boxer Anthony Ogogo made a stunning AEW debut with a devastating victory over Cole Karter. Ogogo, an Olympian for the GB team, was forced to give up his dreams of professional boxing after suffering sickening eye injuries. 4 Anthony Ogogo delivered that brutal punch to Cole Karter Credit: Instagram / @allelitewrestling 4 Karter was in a world of pain and the fight was cut short Credit: Instagram / @allelitewrestling He has had NINE surgeries in total – and once shared a gruesome photo of his eye bleeding while on the move. But the 32-year-old is back on the winning streak – wrestling. Ogogo has always been a fan of WWE, and now he’s getting into sports entertainment with AEW. Fighter Lowestoft has joined QT Marshall’s new stable – and they’ll have been in awe of what they saw. Ogogo delivered a brutal shot that left Karter collapsed into a heap and unable to continue. The referee left the fight and Ogogo’s hand was raised in triumph. Ogogo, having won all 11 professional fights, was on his way to reaching the pinnacle of boxing until he ran into fellow Briton Craig Cunningham in Birmingham five years ago. It was a huge shock when he was stopped in the eighth round. GET 140 FREE BETS FOR JAKE PAUL vs BEN ASKREN VISA LAS VEGAS Tommy Fury refused US visa after trying to join Tyson’s training camp in Vegas IN THE CAN Canelo vs Saunders in front of 60,000 fans as Hearn meets Dana White Revealed ON THE BILL Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Undercard: Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir on a huge bill On the picture ONE BY ONE Tyson heads to Arnie’s to play chess and golf with UFC big Cejudo DO NOT suffocate Ben Askren threatens Jake Paul with CHOKE but his rival claims he will lose his purse Cunningham suddenly shattered his eye socket, resulting in severe double vision. Although he didn’t realize it when he returned to his locker room, Ogogos’ career was over at 26. Reluctantly, he was then forced to announce his retirement from boxing. Even before his eye problems, he had to overcome a series of injuries that would have filled at least a few pages of The Lancet medical journal. He underwent eight operations on a troublesome Achilles, plus three dislocations of his shoulder, broken bones in his hands, cracked ribs, and damaged ligaments and tendons. But now he’s adjusting to life in a new ring – the wrestling ring. Anthony Ogogo turned pro in 2013 one year after the Olympics Anthony Ogogo has undergone nine eye operations in an effort to restore sight to the high safety standards of the British Boxing Board of Controls. British Olympian Anthony Ogogo turns heel on AEW and delivers a huge punch in his first big appearance in wrestling career







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos