Kyra Sedgwick stuns fans with jaw-dropping transformation as Kevin Bacon reacts

Kyra Sedgwick shared a new glamorous photo on social media – and it made a lot of noise!
the Call your mother The star took to Instagram this week to share a perfect photo of herself ahead of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, rock a bold makeup look and a sleek hair look.
Kyra’s naturally wavy hair had been styled into corkscrew curls and the actress rocked a bright red lipstick and a smoky eye.
In the comments section, fans were quick to compliment her look., with a handwriting: “You are so beautiful”, while another commented: “So beautiful.” A third added: “My God, you are so beautiful.” Kevin Bacon also reacted – and was one of the first to like his wife’s photo.
Kyra was on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her current role on the ABC sitcom, Call your mother.
Kyra Sedgwick revealed her glamorous makeover ahead of her TV appearance
On the show, Kyra plays Jean Raines and has received rave reviews from viewers since the show aired earlier in the year.
During the interview, Kyra also recalled a hilarious memory dinner at Tom Cruise’s.
The star had been to Tom’s house while filming Some good men, which her husband Kevin co-starred alongside her.
“It’s a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story,” she said to Drew.
Kyra recalled a hilarious story of her and Kevin Bacon’s visit to Tom Cruise’s house
“So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we were invited to dinner. I had worked with Tom but Kev was doing it. [A Few Good Men]. “
She continued, “So we were invited to dinner with a lot of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie.
“Rob Reiner was there. I was a flow, and Nicole kidman was here.
“It was one of those nights that I’m often not invited to and so it was like a fireplace mantel and I was looking around and there was this little button under the mantle.” I was like, ‘Oh what’s that little button? ‘
“So I hit the little button because I thought maybe something interesting was going to happen.
Kyra and Kevin with their daughter Sosie Bacon
“Nothing happened and I got a little nervous. I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened that doesn’t look right.’ So I patted Tom on the shoulder, which was in the middle of a story, and I said, “I hit that button here.
“And he was like, ‘Did you hit that button?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I hit that button. And he goes, ‘It’s the panic button.’ “
Kyra then told Drew that as a result, the police had arrived at the house and had to stop the tracing. “I haven’t been invited back,” Kyra concludes with a laugh.
