Picard season 2 will fix the worst thing about season 1, creator says

Of all the contemporary Star Trek shows, Picard Season 1 probably has the fewest plot holes. Unlike the slightly confusing revelation about the Red Angel in Discovery Season 2, or the quick explanation of Burn in Discovery Season 3; by comparing, Picard had a more regular and consistent revelation of the rhythms of the storytelling.

Well, tell the internet! While Picard is relatively more narratively accurate than some of the other recent Treks (seriously, what is Red Matter again?) That doesn’t mean some very vocal fans haven’t complained about the resolution in the Picard Season 1 finale. The mystery of why the synths attacked Mars was answered, but maybe not to everyone’s taste. The Picards’ fatal neurological condition has been fixed, but again the twist, for some fans, came out of nowhere.

If you were among the Trek fans who liked Picard but I felt disappointed with the season 1 finale and then there is some good news. Picard Season 2 co-creator and co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman heard you. And he promises that this time things will be different.

Talk to the Hollywood journalist on April 12, Akiva Goldsman was asked if there were any great lessons in Picard Season 1 and he answered frankly:

Find the end sooner. If you’re going to do a serialized series, you have the whole story before you start filming. It’s more like a movie that way, you get to know the end of your third act better before you start filming your first scene.

Jean-Luc still had this robot body. But how did he get there? It may have been a bit uncertain. CBS / Paramount

This answer strongly implies that the Season 1 finale, At Arcadia Ego, Part 2 directed by Goldsman himself, wasn’t entirely the ending everyone had decided when the series began filming. That’s not to say Goldsman and co-creator Michael Chabon compound Picard turns into a synth on the spot. Back in 2020, Chabon told me that a specific plot point was essential to the larger philosophical point of the series.

If we did not do, Then that meant we were totally letting off steam on one of our show’s clear and stated theses, Chabon said at the time. This synthetic life is just as precious as organic life. If Picard believes this premise, and by extension we believe it, and the Federation and Starfleet believe it, then the ultimate test and proof of this belief can be found in making Jean-Luc Picard a synthetic life form.

Goldsman is not clearly saying that all of this with the body of Picards Golem was unplanned. Instead, he points out that the breadcrumbs viewers need to get to this point could have been less confusing. And he says if you want someone to blame, blame them. In this new Hollywood journalist interview, Goldsman clarified, saying, I think where our storytelling is complicated, if it’s frustrating, it’s just our fault for not doing it well enough.

So what does this mean for Picard Season 2? The shower response is that Picard Season 2 will likely be even more serialized as season 1. We know Q is back, which could create some personal issues for Jean-Luc or it could blow up Trek’s canon, Avengers: Endgame, style. (Or both?)

Q is back! But what does he want? CBS / Paramount

Finally, Goldsman said THR this in-depth knowledge of Canon Trek was not required to enter Picard, but what to watch Picard episodes in sequence is kinda the point. You don’t need to have watched Next generation watch Picard but by the time we get to episode six, you better watch episodes one through five or your eyes will meet.

Yes Star Trek: Picard Season 2 focuses on a season-long mystery, it seems fans can expect the clues to be slightly less obtuse and the payoff to be planned before anything else. The last time Picard met at Q in All Good Things … he saved the universe by realizing that this huge, destructive anomaly paradoxically originated in the future and time traveled to destroy the past.

Now, it looks like Akiva Goldsman has learned the same lesson: saving the universe, starting at the end.