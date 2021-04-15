What to expect from this weekend’s show

Who’s ready for an ACM Awards comeback in Nashville?

For the second time in seven months, the annual show is broadcast from three iconic musical town halls: the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry House and Bluebird Caf.

More than two dozen artists are planning to perform, with anticipated collaborations from Miranda Lambert and Elle King, Dierks Bentley with War and Treaty, Kelsea Ballerini with Kenny Chesney, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and more.

The Tennessean spoke to Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside about some of what viewers might see at the second ACM Awards impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Read the interview highlights below.

A public

Viewers can expect an actual congregation (not to be confused with cardboard cutouts that have populated most major sporting stadiums over the past year) to fill the benches inside the Ryman and Opry House during the Sunday show. ACM producers opened the doors this year to allow vaccinated medical workers at Vanderbilt to attend live portions of the show, Whiteside said.

Each venue plans to accommodate around 100 to 150 masked and socially distant spectators.

“They will be on the balconies of both rooms, so they will not be anywhere near our team or our artists,” said Whiteside. “It will be separate entries for talent and crew. It will keep him very, very secure.”

Internally nominated

The show returns to hosting the nominees on-site this year, but don’t expect to see more than a handful of famous faces on camera at once. Producers plan to filter artists by venue seats for nominated categories such as song, album, and artist of the year. After the winner’s speech, the nominated artists leave the room and a new group enters.

Artists can bring a guest and must follow a behind-the-scenes traffic flow protocol to minimize interactions with workers. Workers with backstage access undergo “rigorous” COVID-19 testing and daily well-being checks, Whiteside said.

“All of our prices will be read from the Opry House,” said Whiteside. “This is our main rewards area. But then if there are artists performing in other places, we will allow them to accept. [there]. “

Co-hosts

Keith Urban returns to host the ACM Awards, and is joined by Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me” frontman Mickey Guyton.

Guyton blew ACM 2020 away with his stunning performance of the single “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”, Which featured Urban on piano. The idea of ​​enlisting him as a host was first floated after the appearance, Whiteside said. With more live performances this year, it made sense to bring in a second host.

“We were so, so in awe of her chemistry,” Whiteside said, adding, “She just felt like the perfect fit because of her personality. We can shed some light on a future superstar.”

Back to Nashville

Traditionally a West Coast operation that holds an annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas, pandemic precautions prompted the Academy of Country Music to move last year’s ACM Awards to Nashville for the first time. of its 55 years of history.

The travel safety many attendees would need to leave Nashville for the show, plus an infrastructure supported by city and venue leaders influenced the Academy’s decision to overtake Music City in 2021, Whiteside said.

“We just knew we weren’t going to be ready to go through our entire industry and put our artists at risk by April,” Whiteside said.

And could the show return to Nashville for a third year?

“Most likely not,” Whiteside said. “We love it here and have a good relationship with the city, so never ever say we won’t be back, it’s just next year, I’m pretty confident we won’t be back.”

Grant: The 56th Annual ACM Awards airs Sunday at 7 p.m. CST on CBS and Paramount +.