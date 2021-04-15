Morgan Wallen: I won’t be playing at festivals or Luke Bryan tour dates

Planning to see Morgan Wallen on tour this summer? Well, don’t hold your breath.

The controversial country star has said he will not be performing on the previously announced dates for the Luke Bryans Proud to Be Right Here tour. Appearances at the festival are also over, Wallen said.

In a four-page letter published on Tuesday on Instagram, Wallen said he needed more time to think things through and improve. The singer has been silent on social media for a few months, since he was caught on camera making a drunken racial slur.

I wanted to let you know that I took a few months and feel like I really worked on myself, Wallen wrote on Instagram. I am proud of the work I have done and grateful in many ways that I had the time to do it. I needed this free time. I moved to Nashville when I was 22. I never really gave myself the chance to survey the man I became during this time. I already see a big difference between me, 22, and me, 27. I hope there will be a big difference between the 27 year old me now and the 32 year old me someday. I will always strive to be better. Not only did this time reveal to me the ways I want to improve myself, but it also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I become.

I found this period to be very precious to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more, and therefore I will not be playing tour dates this summer. This means that I will not be playing at festivals or on Luke Bryan’s tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can still go to these shows – support country music.

Wallens’ Instagram post had more than 830,000 likes on Wednesday night. He has 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

The rowdy singers have been in the hot water since February 2, when TMZ posted a video of him stumbling outside his house, screaming with friends, throwing F-bombs and using the N word. The clip, visibly taken by a neighbors security camera, caused outrage in the music world and set the tone soaring career of Wallens on hold.

Major streaming services took Wallens ‘music off their playlists, singers’ label Big Loud suspended it indefinitely and it was dropped by talent agency WME. The Academy of Country Music too crossed out Wallen participation and eligibility for the ACM Awards this year.

Wallen apologized for his actions in a lengthy video posted Feb. 10 on Instagram, citing the Bible and saying he was on the road to sobriety. Wallen said he had reflected on his behavior, talked with black leaders and taken steps to improve himself.

In the meantime, fans have made their allegiance to Wallen clear, supporting his new album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The album, released on January 8, passed 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Now, after 13 weeks, Dangerous sits in fourth place. The record had a similar run on the Billboards Country Albums chart and once again sits at No. 1 this week.

I’ve read stories about what some of these songs mean to some of you, and frankly, it’s the best payoff ever, Wallen said in his Instagram letter. I had to write some of these songs to get them out of my heart, so seeing them land in yours makes me feel connected to you. A feeling that I think we all long for. 2020 man, what a difficult year for so many people. For me, my difficult year continued until 2021. I made mistakes, solved them and apologized because I was so sorry and made amends.

Two alcohol-related incidents put Wallen on the public radar last year, and not in a good way.

In October 2020, he was caught flouting coronavirus protocols while partying in Tuscaloosa after a University of Alabama football game. Videos on TikTok showed him posing with fans in T-Town on October 3, punching down, kissing girls, playing guitar, and rejoicing in an extremely reckless manner. The clips showed Wallen in a bar, at a house party, in the backseat of a fan car and more, avoiding masks or social distancing.

Although he apologized on Instagram and admitted that he grew up doing it, Wallen suffered career consequences. He was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 10, but the producers dropped him as a musical guest on the show.

Jack White served as a last-minute replacement. Wallen received a makeup date on SNL in early December and ridiculed the Tuscaloosa incident by appearing in a skit during the show.

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested outside Kid Rocks Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N Roll Steakhouse in Nashville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. At the time, Wallen posted a tweet that said he and his friends were playing with each other and meant no harm.