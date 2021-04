Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts Review: He Made A Pain Pill

Many works by Alabama artist Bill Traylor, stark silhouette designs with striking and meaningful blocks of color, are drawn on scraps of paper, or on someone else’s stationery. It was not Traylors’ way of making a postmodern statement; he was simply using the art supplies he had available. Traylor was born into slavery in 1853 and died in 1949. His work is an enigmatic and vital part of the canon of American art. This documentary, directed by Jeffrey Wolf, is a simple, sincere and nourishing account of the artist. Wolf makes excellent use of the photographic and film archives, presenting the territory that nurtured Traylors’ vision: dirt roads, railroads, backwoods. These places, critic and musician Greg Tate notes in the film, lay the foundation for the mystical realm of Traylors’ work: deliberately two-dimensional figures and limited but daring colors have the transfixing power of a daydream.

In this area, the color blue is particularly significant. Tate speaks eloquently about embracing the blues in order to keep the blues away. Visual artist Radcliffe Bailey says of his own work, Thats Traylors blue, not Yves klein. I picked up this bruise from him.

Evocations of Montgomerys Monroe Street in the 1930s and 1940s, erasing the city that never sleeps, according to one interviewee, are vivid. Traylor settled in there, in front of a billiard room, drawing with his blunt instruments and the available paper and sleeping in the coffin storage room of a nearby funeral home. Her health problems eventually led to the amputation of one of her legs. In his drawings, he often looks back on moments of respite from the traumatic world he grew up in, such as afternoons in a local swimming hole. I see his job as a pain pill, Bailey says in the film. It remains a potent drug today. Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes. In theaters and on virtual cinemas. Please consult Guiding lines described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before watching movies in theaters.

