We Broke Up Review: The Breakup Is Hard To Watch





At the opening of the melancholy romantic comedy We Broke Up, Lori (Aya Cash) and Doug (William Jackson Harper) have been dating for 10 years. They live together, they still laugh at each other’s jokes. But when Doug asks Lori to marry him, she vomits instantly. It is the beginning of their end of relationship. The problem for this couple, besides their suddenly strained communication, their divergent expectations for a long-term future, and the fact that their stable relationship has now reached its breaking point, is the timing of this heartbreak. Loris’ sister, Bea, is getting married in a few days, and Lori and Doug are both included in the wedding party. The couple agree to attend the wedding and keep their separation from family and friends a secret.

Director Jeff Rosenberg tries to balance the comedic shenanigans of singles games and rehearsal dinners with the pain of breaking up. But secondary characters, like members of the Loris family or other wedding guests, are sketched out in a way that leaves them too broad. Lori and Dougs’ grins through clenched teeth don’t really make the audience relax and have a good time.

The film is stretched through scenes that could have been funny and delusional in the face of the emotional issues of the former couple. The overwhelming impression is that of sharpness. It’s a tone that might be familiar to those who have experienced a broken heart, but this superficial exercise offers scant opportunities for discomfort to turn into entertainment or contemplation. We are separated

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes. In theaters.

