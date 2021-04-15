In Earth Review: Grassroots Horror





Movies evolve, and one day it will be possible to watch In the ground and not see the contingencies of making pandemic films. Director Ben Wheatley began writing it at the start of foreclosure in Britain, and the finished product elements the exterior decor; references to quarantine, a third wave and a disease ravaging a city; the surgical masks of the actors at the beginning bear the essential marks of the past year. Seen now, films of ingenious, even ingenious, solutions to problems are coupled with distractions; as these decrease, some of what is powerful in the movie may also disappear. What will remain is a homecoming effort by Wheatley, who recently tried out some dazzling literary adaptations (JG Ballard in High-Rise, Daphne du Maurier in the remake of Rebecca in the later years) but earned his reputation as a cult on horseback. between horror and darkness. low budget comedy like Kill List and A Field in England. Now the setting is a forest in England. In the Trails of the Earth Alma (Ellora Torchia) and Martin (Joel Fry) on a mission to meet Dr. Olivia Wendle (Hayley Squires), who is about a two-day hike in the woods. His communications ceased and we were told people are getting a little funny there. Dr. Wendles’ research involving connected and controlled trees in a network that behaves like a brain seems more than a little odd.

But reaching it is not easy. Alma and Martin stumble upon an abandoned tent whose occupants may have been murdered. They are jumped at night by someone who steals their shoes. They meet Zach (Reece Shearsmith), a homecoming survivalist who keeps his social distances until, in two demonstrations of questionable first aid skills, he gets much closer to Martin than Martin would like. Zachs ‘insistence, as he wields an ax for surgery, that he acts in Martins’ best interest makes one of the funniest gags, and the characters have repeated that there is no time to get to the hospital almost becoming a gallows joke.

Wheatley, who led the hitmen into a lair of occult rituals in Kill List, isn’t the type to let consistency get in the way of a good high concept. Expecting In the Earth to reconcile its influences (is it a plague movie, folk tale, or science fiction?) Misses the point. As glue, the film uses a brooding synth score by Clint Mansell, composing in a vein reminiscent of John Carpenter, whose presence looms over several developments in the story. (Almas’ method of breaking through a dangerous, encircling fog owes something to both versions of Village of the Damned.) The director operates with the conviction that almost every element of the plot can be assimilated into a decisive freakout of the cut. (Wheatley made his own.) And if the big picture of In the Earth didn’t feel fully realized, this is a movie not only of the moment, but maybe rushed to meet it, that would be difficult. , this year, for at least part of its atmosphere of insanity induced by isolation not to inspire a cold. In the ground

Medical devices rated R. Blunt. Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes. In theaters. Please consult Guiding lines described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before watching movies in theaters.

