Yes, there will be Film on the Rocks 2021 screenings at Red Rocks. Here is what plays.





Movie on the rocksDenver Films’ popular outdoor screening series at Red Rocks Amphitheater will return in 2021 with a hybrid drive-in and seated format, organizers said on Wednesday. Before the pandemic, the series took place inside the Red Rocks Amphitheater. But state mandates and capacity limits forced the event in a parking lot outside the room for drive-in style screenings last summer. Our audiences loved having the opportunity to come out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to watch a movie, said Kevin Smith, director of marketing and partnerships for Denver Films. And we know everyone can’t wait to return to the amphitheater and fully enjoy this iconic setting. With that in mind and increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates, Smith announced new drive-thru shows with a limited series of on-site shows to close the season. Based on city advice and the reopening of the amphitheater for concerts, Film on the Rocks will also be returning to the amphitheater for performances on July 12, 19 and August 2, Denver Film officials wrote in A press release. The drive-through screenings will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a special six-day race, followed by five-night-a-week screenings over the next three weeks. Tickets for Film on the Rocks go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 16 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com/film. At $ 59.50 per car per night, drive-thru tickets don’t come cheap. But all cars get a few bottles of soda (your choice of Coca-Cola), City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M & Ms and Twizzlers. Tickets for on-site shows will cost $ 16 for general admission and $ 32 for reserved VIP seating. Each on-site film will include a pre-show performance by local musicians and comedians, the organizers wrote, reviving the format that has drawn sold-out crowds in previous years. In fact, last year’s format also drew sold-out crowds on the massive LED screen located in Lot 2 of Red Rocks Lower South (with audio streamed via a designated FM radio frequency). The bottom line? All of these screenings will likely sell out again this year. Here is the full schedule. ENTRANCE Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films from 8:30 p.m. Week 1 (5 / 26-5 / 31) Wednesday May 26 Dirty Dancing Thursday May 27 Jaws Friday May 28 Enter the Dragon Saturday May 29 The Sandlot Sunday May 30 Beetlejuice Monday May 31 Aliens Week 2 (6 / 2-6 / 6) Wednesday June 2 Great pee adventure Thursday June 3 Don’t tell mom the babysitters are dead Friday June 4 The Avengers Saturday June 5 Come to America Sunday June 6 Fantastic Mr. Fox Week 3 (6 / 9-6 / 13) Wednesday June 9 La Bamba Thursday June 10 Moulin Rouge Friday June 11 Black Panther Saturday June 12 The Lost Boys Sunday June 13 Goldeneye Week 4 (6 / 16-6 / 20) Wednesday June 16 Do the right thing Thursday June 17th Legally Blonde Friday June 18 Raiders of the Lost Ark Saturday June 19 Independence Day Sunday June 20 The Shining CURRENT PROJECTIONS Doors open at 6.30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m. and films from dusk Monday July 12 Casino Royale Monday July 19 Jurassic Park Monday August 2 The Princess Bride Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news straight to your inbox.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos