What to expect from Prince Harry, Land Rover

Ceremonial weddings, baptisms, funerals, coronations are what the British Royal Family do best in public, and with around 10 centuries of experience, it’s no wonder. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, rests on Saturday.

The royal funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, will combine ancient lore, the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, the transcendence of the Church of England funeral rite and the idiosyncratic “no-fuss” personality of the “Iron Duke” himself.

The Duke’s final shipment, who helped to conceive,will be considerably reduced compared to the usual ceremonial funerals (such as the Queen mother in 2002 and Princess Diana’s in 1997) as a result of COVID-19, and it won’t be in London but within the sprawling confines of Windsor Castle.

Unpublished photo:Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II pose with their 7 great-grandchildren

Like most of the amusements of the past year, Prince Philip has been put on hold for the public: mourners cannot stand in line for hours to sign condolence books, as they did by hundreds of thousands in 1997; instead, they are asked to go online.They were asked not to gather to lay flowers in front of the royal palacesas they did in 1997 by the millions; they did it anyway. The flowers are picked up every evening and moved to Marlborough House, the London headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Here’s what to expect, based on announcements from Buckingham Palace and reports from the BBC, which will televise the funeral.

What will we see first?

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. EST, Prince Philip’s coffin covered in his personal royal standardand surmounted by his sword, naval cap and a crown of flowers will be moved from the private chapel of the castle where he has been since his death, to the state entrance of the castle.

It will be brought into the quadrangle of the castle and placed on a Custom land rover, one the Duke helped design. Led by a military band and accompanied by military chiefs of staff, the procession will descend the hill, flanked by porters from the army and its staff,at the Saint-Georges chapel, the mini-cathedral where will the service be.

The half-mile road will be lined with more military personnel from all departments, guns will be fired from the east lawn every minute, and a bell will ring in one of the towers at the west end of the castle.

A royal love story:Take a look back at Prince Philip’s 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth II

As the casket is carried to the western steps at 10 a.m. EST, a national minute of silence will begin.

At the top of the steps, the coffin will be greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Archbishop of Canterbury and an honor guard and a military band, who will play the national anthem.

Members of the Household Cavalry will line up the marches and bagpipe players of the Royal Navy a nautical call, “the Still”, while the coffin climbs the steps. As the coffin enters, the Royal Navy bagpipers chirp “Carry On” as the chapel doors close.

A family is crying:Prince Harry and Prince William share Prince Philip’s tributes; Countess Sophie reveals the last moments

The whole procession, with the exception of the royal family, will remain outside. The coffin will be carried inside the choir or the Quire, placed on a catafalque, and the service will begin.

After the service, the Duke will be buried in the royal vault under the chapelfloor. This part of the funeral will be private. The entire ceremony will probably take a little less than an hour.

Which members of the royal family will be at the funeral?

Under UK pandemic rules, only 30 people will be allowed to attend the funeral, thus demanding a ruthless trimming of the list. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given up his seat to make more room for family.

Buckingham Palace announced the list on Thursday:

The Queen, her heir Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, her sons, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, and the wives of the Duchess of Charles and William, Camilla and Kate.

Philip’s other three children, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew Duke of York and Prince Edward Earl of Wessex, will be there with Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Countess Sophie of Wessex .

Prince Philip dies at 99:Boris Johnson, Bidens, Piers Morgan mourn Duke of Edinburgh

Her other grandchildren present: the children of Anne, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall; Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands; and Edward’s children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Philip’s 10 great-grandchildren won’t be in attendance, not even Will and Kate’s future son Prince George, 7.

Three of the Duke’s German parents, the grandchildren of his older sisters who married the German royal family, will be in attendance,invited to his instructionsHis first cousin from Mountbatten, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, will be there.

Other guests are some of the Queen’s parents: the children of her late sister, Princess Margaret, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband. Some of the Queen’s cousins ​​in Windsor will be there, including Princess Alexandra and the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester.

Who will walk behind his coffin?

Tradition, going back at least to its great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, did the male descendants, usually dressed in military uniforms, walk behind the coffin in the funeral procession.(But not the queen; she will be taken from the castle to the chapel.)

In ancient images and film of the previous royal funeral, the coffin, covered with a royal standard, plus a crown for a sovereign, and flanked by military troops on horseback, marching bands and military bagpipes, rests on a horse-drawn carriage or ranks of troops in the streets of London .

It will be a much shorter procession but with as much military flavor as possible, in keeping with the Duke’s service in the Royal Navy.

Only the Duke’s children and grandchildren will walk in formation behind the coffin, the palace said on Thursday:

Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne together, then Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Prince Harry, currently separated due to Harry’s decision to go into self-exile in California, will be separated by their older cousin Peter Phillips. Vice-Admiral Tim Lawrence will march with the Earl of Snowdon and members of the Duke’s staff will ascend the rear of the procession behind the coffin.

After:Queen Elizabeth resumes royal duties four days after Prince Philip’s death

Tradition has it that anyone who might wear a uniform, because of their service or honorary ties to military commands, would do so, including Charles, William and Anne.

But the Queen defused potential tensions by deciding on Wednesday night that all members of the royal family must wear civilian clothes at funerals. This will mean less embarrassment for Harry and Andrew, who both served actively in the British forces (Harry in Afghanistan, Andrew in the Falklands) but lost their roles after stepping down from royal duties in recent years.

After:Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip’s funeral; Meghan advised by doctor not to fly to UK

Small groups of her descendants walking side by side will likely remind millions of Princess Diana’s ceremonial funeral in 1997, when teenage William and Harry, their uncle Charles Spencer, their father and grandfather, walked through the town. street behind his coffin from Kensington Palace in Westminster. Abbey, evoking streams of tears from the millions of onlookers who lined the Mall.

What will be the most unusual part of a funeral?

The Land Rover as his “weapon cart” or his hearse. The Duke’s interests in science, engineering, technology and design got him to help design a bespoke Land Rover, which he chose to carry his coffin almost two decades ago.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke was a longtime Land Rover fan. The open rear portion of the hearse was custom designed and manufactured to the Duke’s specifications, and the original Belize Green color was repainted in Dark Bronze Green, a color used for many military Land Rovers. and prepared him for the funeral in conjunction with the royal household, the palace said.

“The Land Rover is a stroke of genius,” says Royal American biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “It’s so much in his character that he used to drive around Sandringham in an electric van in the ’80s that he would make it up.”

Will the royal family be masked?

The congregation will wear masks for the service, and members of the royal family will wear a daytime dress or morning cloak with medals. The BBC team operating the television cameras will also be masked.

Another unknown COVID-19: Will the Queen be forced to sit alone or away from loved ones due to social distancing rules? Will Prince Harry also have to sit alone, having arrived from California just a few days ago?

He was quarantined at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but UK pandemic rules are strict and allow for a few exceptions.

After:Prince Charles remembers Prince Philip, “dear daddy”; Harry, Duchess Meghan and other royals cry

What is the Royal Vault?

Under its floors, Saint-Georges chapel is crammed with royal burials, but the Royal Vault is particularly crowded. Built from 1804, there are three British kings including George III and his two sons, George IV and WilliamIV.

Will this be his permanent resting place?

No, when the queen dies, the duke will be moved to the tiny memorial chapel of King George VI where the Queen’s father, mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and the cremains of her sister, Princess Margaret, are also buried to lie next to his wife again.