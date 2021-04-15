Newport Music Festival announces summer 2021 program





NEWPORT, RI In her season debut as Newport Music Festivals’ iconic new Executive Director, Gillian Friedman Fox ad the 53rd program of rich and genre-defying performance festivals through 17 outdoor concerts in July. Opening night, July 4, will feature the GRAMMY-nominated Boston Chamber Orchestra, A Far Cry, in a program celebrating a wide range of classical music voices, with works by Joseph Bologna, Knight of Saint-George; Jessie Montgomery; Arvo Prt; and Teresa Carreo. The New York-based Harlem Quartet will make their Newport Festival debut in a concert that will combine pieces from the string quartet’s standard canon with jazz, Latin and contemporary works. Some of the music will be by William Grant Still, Tomeka Reid, George Walker, Wynton Marsalis, Dizzy Gillespie and Billy Strayhorn.

Nine other artists will also debut at the Festival, which runs through July 20, including GRAMMY Award winner Third Coast Percussion in Chicago; jazz virtuoso and classical pianist and composer Aaron Diehl; Pioneer pianist Lara Downes; internationally renowned vocal orchestra Chanticleer; Brooklyn Rider; Flautist Lara Deutsch, who has been named one of the rising stars of BBC music magazines; Redline Brass Quintet in two free community concerts; and Boston Lyric Opera star soprano Chelsea Basler. Upon their return, the Boston Trio will present works by Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop. The show will be part of Fox’s new initiative to commission a new work from a Black, Indigenous, Colored or female composer as a commitment to the future of classical music. Garrops’ music centers around dramatic and lyrical storytelling, Fox says. And the Beacon of the Bay piece is inspired by the iconic Castle Hills Lighthouse and its role in protecting Newport for more than 130 years. When the Newport Music Festival commissioned me for a piano trio in honor of their 2021 season, I looked for a topic that would celebrate an aspect of the Newport community, Garrop said in the ad. I became fascinated by the lighthouse on the Castle Hill Inn property, located at the opening of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, erected in 1890 on a very scenic spot right on the water’s edge. Headlights connect the past with the present and will last long into the future, with their headlights serving the same purpose for each generation. Each concert will take place outdoors at Newport mansions and historic locations including The Breakers, Bellevue House, Castle Hill Inn, The Chanler at Cliff Walk, King Park, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and Rough Point. Tickets will go on sale online or by calling the box office 401-849-0700 on Monday, April 19. Free community concerts will be held at King Park and at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Basketball Courts, and Sunrise Concerts at Norman Bird Sanctuary. Fox, who was known for bridging the divide between contemporary culture and classical music with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, was hired as a festival leader late last year. Originally from New Jersey, she had received national attention for hosting programs featuring cutting edge artists and visuals as the orchestral director of the Cotemporary and SOLUNA programs. In her announcement of the 2021 program, she said the festival celebrates the diversity of expression and artistic performance within classical music. Like many other events, the Newport Music Festival was canceled last summer, although the organization threw a three-day mini-show at The Chanler, which Fox had previously declared sold out, giving it the assurance that there was so much demand. This season represents an important inflection point for the Newport Music Festival as we embrace the classical music genre as a living art form and invite audiences from all walks of life to experience the magic of chamber music in venues. unique and intimate settings, said Fox. Alexa Gagosz can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.







