Hopeful Game of Thrones fans clamor for Season 8 remake after HBO tease





Helen Sloan / HBO

Yes Justice League may get a remake years after its original release, why not Game of Thrones? Inspired by a new season 8 trailer released on April 6, some fans are urging HBO to somehow relaunch the the controversial final season of the hit fantasy show. Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire, was in the spotlight for nearly a decade before ending in 2019. But as Martin (still) hasn’t finished the series of books, things have little creativity towards the end – and not all fans are approved. So when HBO started tapping into Game of Thrones 10th anniversary and the network’s plan to rebroadcast all eight seasons, some fans saw the opportunity to suggest a GoT remake. “If you can give Zack Snyder $ 100 million for Justice League, you can do Season 8 again,” one Twitter user wrote. Winter had been coming for 7 fucking years and then gone in 15 minutes. Nobody cares anymore. If you can give Zack Snyder $ 100 million for Justice League, you can do Season 8 again. https://t.co/UMdP2xBFY5 Froste (@Froste) April 14, 2021 Another said, “They gave Zack Snyder 70 million dollar something to ‘fix’ Justice League. Fix Season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes.” They gave Zack Snyder $ 70 million to “fix” the Justice League. Secure Season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes. https://t.co/27qMD3iFjC John Hornor Jacobs (@johnhornor) April 14, 2021 Fans used the HBO tweet to denounce the series’ unsatisfactory ending, with one writing: “Never before have I seen a series dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. revisit the series and it hurts physically to know how ungrateful the finale is. If you can all revive this franchise, that would be a miracle. “ Never before have I seen a series dive so deep and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I’m currently watching the show and it physically hurts how ungrateful the finale is. If you could all relaunch this franchise it would be a miracle Sabrespark (@Saberspark) April 14, 2021 Heck, even the Twitter account of Steak-umm, the packaged meat product, got involved, tweeting, “The Season 8 remake when.” Fans are taking inspiration from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now streaming on HBO Max. Director Zack Snyder left the film early due to the death of his daughter, and the Joss Whedon-directed version didn’t cut it with some viewers. A multi-year, $ 70 million HBO Max fan campaign helped the director piece together his vision for the film. But will that happen for Game of Thrones? It doesn’t seem likely. HBO has evolved, with a successor series to Game of Thrones, Dragon house, slated for 2022. Then again, there’s surely plenty of ground cut footage from all eight seasons, and there was a time when the Snyder Cut seemed as unlikely as a Cersei-Tyrion sitcom. Winter might be coming, but it might be a different winter next time.







