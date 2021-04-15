‘Younger’, ACM Awards: What to Watch & Stream, April 15-21





Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” and a standalone “Mythic Quest” special will also debut in the next seven days.

The last season of Younger starts this week but not on TV Land. It debuts on Paramount + and will air on its longtime home later this year. The show leads a fairly long list of streaming premieres in the next seven days; Elsewhere, HBO has a drama starring Kate Winslet, CBS airs its annual broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Freeform returns to the 1990s with its last series. Below isHollywood journalist‘srundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be almost impossible to watch everything, but letTHRshow the way for options valid for the coming week. All times are in ET / PT, unless otherwise specified. The big show Younger begins its seventh and final season Thursday with four episodes debuting on Paramount +. Creator Darren Star made the decision to define the final season before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, both because the show’s internal timeline had stopped long before that and because, did -he declares. THR, “Younger is timeless. It’s a series that you can watch for years to come. “ The first batch of episodes will pick up after Charles (Peter Hermann) proposed to Liza (Sutton Foster) and will continue to follow the lives and careers of Liza and Kelsey (Hilary Duff). Also in streaming Wahl Street (Thursday, HBO Max) follows Mark Wahlberg as he manages his various business interests. Cold War Thriller Spy city (Thursday, AMC +) stars Dominic Cooper as a British intelligence agent in the 1960s in Berlin. John Stamos stars in Big beanie (Friday, Disney +) as a disgraced college basketball coach who accepts a high school job. Apple TV + launches a Mythic Quest special and season two of the nature series Earth at night in color Friday. The comedy Frank from Ireland (Friday, Amazon) stars brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson. Two shows adjacent to the pot start on Tuesday with Minced 420 on Discovery + and Hulu’s true (?) crime doc Sasquatch. On cable New: Kate Winslet stars as the main character in Easttown mare (10 p.m. Sunday, HBO), playing a detective trying to solve a murder in his hometown of Pennsylvania as his personal life crumbles. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart and Winslet’s Mildred Pierce co-starring Guy Pearce. Also: The other start of the week’s series is Cruel summer (9 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform), a 1990s drama that chronicles the fallout after a popular high school student was kidnapped. Season premieres include Van Helsing (10 p.m. Friday, Syfy), Harlem Godfather (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix), Couple therapy (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime) and american father (9 p.m. Monday, TBS). In broadcast Awards: It’s only been seven months since the last ceremony delayed by the pandemic, but the ACM Awards are back in their usual springtime position on CBS. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the 56th awards, which air at 8 p.m. Sunday. Also: President Joe Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and others to participate in a special appeal Roll up your sleeves (7 p.m. Sunday, NBC) which promotes COVID-19 vaccination. PBS launches documentary series Philly DA at 9 p.m. Tuesday.



In case you missed it Nasim Pedrad plays in Chad, a comedy in which the Saturday Night Live alum plays a goofy, obsessive 14-year-old enduring the daily humiliations of being a freshman in high school. There are many moments of laughter, says THR criticizes Robyn Bahr, but the series “also employs surprising depth and vulnerability, even if you sometimes feel like twisting this kid’s little neck.” It airs at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays on TBS, with episodes also available on the network’s digital platforms.







