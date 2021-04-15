Daddy stop embarrassing me! Guide for actors and characters

Who stars in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! From Netflix! And how do you know them? Check out our full cast and character breakdown for the comedy series.

Jamie Foxx runs Netflix Daddy stop embarrassing me!alongside notable television stars. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx makes headlinesDaddy stop embarrassing me! as a single dad trying to bond with his teenage daughter in Atlanta. Foxx co-created the series and is co-producing with his real-life daughter, Corinne Foxx, who is best known for starring in the 2019 film.47 meters lower: without cage.

Daddy stop embarrassing me! follows Brian Dixon (Foxx), a single father who inherits his late mother’s business, BAY Cosmetics, reunites with his daughter Sasha after her mother’s death and tries to prove that he can be a responsible and mature father. At first, Brian and Sasha undergo therapy together, which establishes the premise of situational humor as they learn more about each other at home.Daddy stop embarrassing me!was directed by Ken Whittingham (Office, 30 Rock, Parks and recreation).

theDaddy stop embarrassing me! the main cast is run by Foxx, which reunites with its former In living color teammate David Alan Grier. Both performers are familiar with sketch comedy, and it shows through their father-son interactions in the show’s first episode. Here is a full rundown of all the major players inDaddy stop embarrassing me!

Jamie Foxx as Brian Dixon

Jamie Foxx plays Brian Dixon, an Atlanta businessman who values ​​tradition but learns to be more progressive when his teenage daughter moves in. Foxx also appears in the characters of Reverend Sweet Tea, Cadillac Calvin and Rusty. In 2005, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for portraying Ray Charles in Rayand received a supporting performance nomination for Collateral. Foxx starred in Django Unchained and will soon appear as Mike Tyson in a TV miniseries.

Kyla-Drew as Sasha Dixon

Kyla-Drew (Kyla Drew Simmons) stars as Sasha Dixon, Brian’s teenage daughter. She mourns the death of her mother and stays on top of pop culture trends.Kyla-Drew portrayed Joy Birch in Prisoners and Maria in Pepper mint. She also appeared as Tiffany St. Martin in Crown Lake.

Porscha Coleman as Chelsea Dixon

Porscha Coleman plays Chelsea Dixon, Brian’s sister. She looks for a romantic partner and helps Sasha in her transition. Boston Public and Erica Willis in Parkers. She also appears as Gloria incity ​​of paradise.

Jonathan Kite as Johnny Williams

Jonathan Kite appears as Johnny Williams, an Atlanta police officer and Brian’s good friend. He is an aspiring comedian who makes headlines as a “cowardly cop.” Kite describes Richard Nixon in Black dynamite and Oleg in 2 broken girls. He also voiced Octavian inCleopatra in space.

David Alan Grier as Pops Dixon

David Alan Grier plays Pops Dixon, Brian’s father. He’s an old school guy who’s been in jail but shows he’s ready to change his mind. In living color. He also portrayed Bentley in Jumanji (1995) and starred as Joe Carmichael inCarmichael’s show.

Daddy stop embarrassing me! Support actors and characters

Valente Rodriguez (above, far left) as Manny:Brian’s maintenance man who first faced off against Pops. Valente Rodriguez portrayed Ernie in George lopez and principal Camillo inMcFarland, United States.

Miracle Reigns (above, far right) as Zia:Friend of Sasha and daughter of Johnny, Miracle Reigns makes her television debutDaddy stop embarrassing me!

Zaria Simoneas Courtney: Brian’s employee making sexual advances in his room during Episode 1, Zaria Simone portrayed Tiana inTotally TVand Peyton / Power Pop inSuper Pops.

Heather Hemmens as Stacy Collins:Brian’s co-worker / lover offering life advice to him and Sasha.Heather Hemmens portrayed Alice Verdura in Hellcats and Melody Prescott in Yellowstone. She also appears as Maria DeLuca in Roswell, New Mexico.

Luenell as Sheila: A therapist who mistakenly believes Brian and Sasha are a couple in Episode 1, Luenell portrays Peaches inGame On! A comic crossover event and Livia in Amazon Prime 2021 movieComing 2 America.

Jacket Harry as Elizabeth: Pops ‘charismatic sister who shows up for a cooking contest in Episode 6, Jacke Harry played Sandra Clark in the’ 80s series 227 and portrayed Lisa Landry in Sister, sister. She also appeared as Paulina Price in Days of our lives.

Paul Toweh as Rahim: The Date of Sasha who is briefly detained by the police in Episode 8, Paul Toweh portrays Vinnie in Goliath season 3 and Ty in Chicken Girls.

