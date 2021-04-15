Documentary corrects Bill Traylor’s omission from history





Towards the end of Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, one of Traylors’ great-granddaughters says she’s glad she finally got her award. A wide appreciation of Traylors’ artistry came posthumously, and he suffered as a result. He was born into slavery in 1853 and spent most of his long life as a sharecropper in rural Alabama until in the late 1920s he moved to Montgomery. There, in his later years, he lived on the streets and slept in the back room of a funeral home. But that’s also when he started painting, mostly on scraps of discarded cardboard. By the time of his death in 1949 at the age of 96, he had produced over 1,200 works, but the only exhibition of his art in his life closed quickly and sold nothing. He was buried in an anonymous grave. It wasn’t for another half a century that his work would receive institutional recognition from places like MoMA and the Smithsonian. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2821%;"/> Hunt ghosts, directed by Jeffrey Wolf, attempts to rectify Traylors’ omission from the canon, but belatedly. This turns out to be a difficult subject, as so many details of his life have been lost in history. Official records are scarce and he left no known interviews or writings. So the Traylors lack a lot of sense of interiority, but Wolf does what he can with the basics. The film dutifully sums up his life and is also interested in his descendants, several of whom are interviewed and shown at his gravestone dedication in 2018. A clip shows the Traylor family reunion in 1992, during which a historian white art teaches the Traylors the value of the work of their ancestors, as if she were a schoolteacher with students. It is a strange collision that testifies to the marked differences in power between the art world and the real world. 1992 was also the year the family sued white painter Charles Shannon for rightful possession of Traylors’ work. Shannon had been Traylors’ greatest advocate, providing him with art supplies, hosting his first exhibition, and struggling to preserve his legacy after his death. The dispute, ultimately settled amicably, raises crucial questions about ownership, but the film ignores them. This escape is particularly thorny since the questions of property are inseparable from the considerations on the life and the work of the Traylors. As a slave he owned nothing; he has been possesses. As a sharecropper, he owned nothing; as an uninhabited person in Montgomery, he owned nothing. All he really owned was his art, and it’s nothing tragic that he wouldn’t be celebrated until the right (white) people decided that he should be. Traylors’ work is and always has been surprisingly original. Without formal training or influence from the art world, he developed a unique visual style often compared to cave paintings. He trained his eye on form and movement, and had a remarkable sense of color, seen in his characteristic use of cobalt blue. Traylor deserves a better documentary than Hunt ghosts, a more polished and dynamic. But there are inspirational moments, like those that evoke the real-world scenes that are remembered from the plantation and seen on the streets that Traylor reproduced in his work. We also learn that Traylors’ last name comes from the man who held him captive, which makes it all the more moving to see his signature on the many paintings featured in the film, to see him transform that assigned name. into an indelible mark of art. Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts opens in virtual theaters and select theaters on April 16. Support Hyperallergic As artistic communities around the world go through a time of challenge and change, accessible and independent reporting on these developments is more important than ever. Please consider supporting our journalism and helping to keep our independent reporting free and accessible to all. Become a member

