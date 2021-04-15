It will take work to make it permanentExBulletin

toggle legend Takashi Seida / Hulu, A24, Glen Wilson / Warner Bros., Joshua James Richards / 20th Century Studios Takashi Seida / Hulu, A24, Glen Wilson / Warner Bros., Joshua James Richards / 20th Century Studios

This past year of masks, lockouts and capacity restrictions has been the most catastrophic 12 months in movie theater history. It was also a banner year for diversity at the Oscars.

Strange as it may sound, I suspect these two things are linked between the imperatives of industry and cash. And as beneficial as the diversity part is, it will take work to make it permanent. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, has expressed its willingness to do this work with standards of inclusion for best picture nominees. They will start putting them in place next year.

This year they were lucky.

One thing you don’t want, if you’re in charge of the Oscars, is a hashtag, especially something like #OscarsSoWhite, as TV host Chris Rock acknowledged in 2016 when it went viral. . “This is the 88th Academy Awards,” he said to applause, “which means this whole black non-nominee thing has happened at least 71 other times.”

The situation has not changed much over the next few years. Last year’s Oscars were again among the least diverse in recent memory; only one of the 20 acting nominees was not white.

But this year, nine of the 20 almost half of the interim nominees are not white.

Another broadcast, another hashtag: 2018 was the year of #OscarsSoMale, which Frances McDormand echoed in her Best Actress acceptance speech asking that “all female nominees from each category be with me in this room tonight. “.

Dozens of women stood up as the crowd cheered but, again, that didn’t have much of an effect initially. Last year, just like in 86 of the previous 91 years, no female directors were named, although McDormand closed the speech urging his colleagues to emphasize the women behind the camera by adding a clause to their contracts called ” inclusion rider. “

But McDormand took his own advice and this year what a difference a pandemic makes. She produced and starred in Nomadland, a film based on a book by a woman, featuring the stories of quite a few women, and written, edited and directed by Chloe Zhao, who, for the first time in Hollywood history, is a woman competing with a second woman in the executive category.

As for the unprecedented number of actors of color among the nominees, it represents a moment of remarkable recognition.

There were the nominations for vibrant performances in the true stories of famous African American personalities: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, each nominated for Best Supporting Actor as, respectively, Black Panther Fred Hampton and the informant who got it. murdered in Judas and the Black Messiah; Andra Day as Best Actress for playing blues legend Lady Day in United States vs. Billie Holiday; Leslie Odom Jr. for supporting actor as Sam Cooke in One night in Miami.

And there were also nominations to play the role of fictional characters: a blues singer and her trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s black background won Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Bosemen nods for Best Actress and Actor. Youn Yuh-Jung received a supporting actress nomination as a fiery grandmother in Threatening, the story of Korean immigrants in Arkansas. Riz Ahmed became the first nominee for Best Muslim Actor to play a heavy metal drummer who suffers from hearing loss in Metal sound.

All of them are eye-opening performances which, taken together, are a clear sign that this is a year of inclusion for the Academy.

But not necessarily because Tinseltown has awakened to the virtues of diversity. These are the films the studios decided to open in the midst of a pandemic, a decision they were well aware of would have financial consequences.

Films typically get a bounce at the Oscars by being nominated, an increase in ticket sales that in a normal year can run into the millions of dollars, and also give a film a lot more reach.

Winner of the best film of the last year, Parasite, is a good example. The film was playing in 300 theaters before being nominated. After the award, it was shown in the United States to five times as many theaters.

But this year, with theaters mostly closed and audiences fearful of crowds, that box office rebound does not exist. If you take all eight Best Picture nominees and combine their winnings, it adds up to barely $ 35 million worldwide. That would be an unimpressive number for a single candidate in a typical year.

So to compete for an Oscar in 2020, a filmmaker had to make an almost Faustian deal: go out mid-pandemic for rewards and lose your shirt, or sell your soul for a bigger box office after the pandemic and lose. your shot.

Many films considered Oscar films have decided to wait. A new version of the musical West Side Story, for example, with a screenplay by Pulitzer winner Tony Kushner, directed by Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. Also the epic of the starry costume The last duel of Gladiator director Ridley Scott. And The French dispatch, the latest quirk of Wes Anderson, director of Grand hotel in Budapest.

These films were all shot, edited and ready to go in time to be considered for the Oscars, but their studios chose to wait. And from a financial standpoint, it’s easy to see why. Until a few weeks ago, New York and Los Angeles, the two markets that produce prestigious images, still did not allow theaters to open.

Almost as bad, theaters elsewhere that were open reduced attendance to as little as 25% of capacity. It has scared even the commercial crowd, from 007, to Marvel superheroes, to the Fast Furious crew.

If they weren’t ready to brave the crippling movie theater economy in a year of a pandemic, why should Oscar hopefuls be?

So when filmmakers had the power to say “let’s wait,” they did. And who had that weight? The same mostly male, mostly white stars, producers and studio heads who always had her.

Who apparently hasn’t had this weight? Well, start with the women who have done Nomadland and Promising young woman. Or the Korean-American low-budget indie director, Under the threat.

Or even the well-connected people behind Judas and the Black Messiah who are the first all-black production team to be nominated for Best Picture. They said Hollywood journalist they initially thought their movie would work as well as Straight out of Compton, which grossed $ 200 million worldwide.

The pandemic has lowered that estimate, and Warner’s decision to release all of his films the same day they hit theaters has lowered it further. Having no choice but to accompany, the producers watched their film stalled at the box office. Instead of $ 200 million, Judas and the Black Messiah made less than $ 6 million.

It is not easy to imagine that a Steven Spielberg is placed in this position.

Is this another way of saying that Hollywood power and privilege still resides primarily with white males? The power to maximize the box office; the privilege of making event footage so expensive that it cannot be treated as a loss factor for streaming services.

Well, certainly. But while dollars are important, for filmmakers who have traditionally been marginalized, they are not of the utmost importance.

This pandemic year will go down in history as a year without blockbusters, not a single billion dollar superhero or action-adventure epic.

But it will also be remembered as a turning point for inclusion. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which produced the Oscars, has already made history by naming the most diverse roster of all time, along with a record number of women. If studios had put their weight behind the usual big-budget shows, it might not have been.

By letting cheaper, more socially conscious films hit theaters, studios may have ended up inadvertently championing work that speaks to this moment.

Next year blockbusters will be back, and with them, no doubt, a lot of inequities that seem to relate to the money they generate. But in the meantime, the public can celebrate the artists for whom the recognition provided by the awards may simply be worth more than the dollars.