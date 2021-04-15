Fyre Festival ticket holders win $ 7,220 each in class action settlement





Almost four years after an infamous festival that was billed as an ultra-luxurious musical getaway to the Bahamas left attendees searching for makeshift shelter on a dark beach, a court ruled on the worth of the nightmare: around $ 7,220 each. The settlement of the $ 2 million class action lawsuit, reached in U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday between organizers and 277 ticket holders from the 2017 event, is still subject to final approval, and the amount could eventually be lower depending on the result. Fyres’ bankruptcy case with other creditors. But Ben Meiselas, partner at Geragos & Geragos and senior lawyer representing ticket holders, said on Thursday he was happy a resolution was finally found. Billy has gone to jail, ticket holders can get cash and some very entertaining documentaries have been made, Meiselas said in an email mentioning Billy McFarland, the mastermind of events. Now that is justice.

Lawyers representing Fyres’ asset trustee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McFarland and festival co-founder rapper Ja Rule have faced more than a dozen lawsuits against their company, Fyre Media, in the wake of the events. Plaintiffs searched for millions and alleged fraud, breach of contract and more. McFarland, 29, is serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to cable fraud charges. In 2018, a court ordered him to pay $ 5 million to two North Carolina residents who spent approximately $ 13,000 each on VIP packages for the Fyre Festival. I cannot stress enough how sorry I am that we did not meet our goal, McFarland said in a 2017 statement, although he declined to respond to specific allegations. I am engaging and actively working to find a way to remedy the situation, not only for the investors, but also for those who are planning to attend. The festival, billed as the cultural experience of the decade, had been scheduled for two weekends starting in late April 2017. Ticket buyers, who paid between $ 1,000 and $ 12,000 to attend, were promised each other. an exotic island adventure with luxury accommodations, gourmet cuisine, the hottest musical acts and celebrities. Influencers whose models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have promoted it.

But when onlookers arrived, they were faced with what the court record describes as utter disorganization and chaos. The luxury accommodations were in fact FEMA disaster relief tents, the gourmet food a cheese sandwich served in a styrofoam container, and the hottest musical acts nonexistent. The festival, which sold a total of around 8,000 tickets for the two weekends, was canceled the morning it was due to start, after the arrival of many participants. (The debacle spawned two documentaries, on Hulu and Netflix.) Fyre attributed his cancellation to a combination of factors, including the weather. But some Fyre employees later said senior executives invented extravagant accommodations like a $ 400,000 Artists’ Palace ticket package, which included four beds, eight VIP tickets and a dinner with a festival artist, just to see if people would buy them. (This palace did not exist.) Members of the production team stopped being paid as the festival date approached. Mark Geragos, another attorney at the firm who represented ticket buyers in the Tuesday settlement, filed the first $ 100 million class action lawsuit days after the event, which said Ja Rule and McFarland had known for months that their festival was dangerously under-equipped and posed a problem. serious danger to anyone present. McFarland faced a second class action lawsuit two days later. A hearing to approve the Tuesday settlement is scheduled for May 13.

