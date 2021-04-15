Borat 2 Extended Cut trailer teases a ton of new footage





Amazon is releasing a trailer for a multi-part behind-the-scenes special with never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent MovieFilm.

A behind-the-scenes trailer Borat special includes new unseen footage ofNext movie Borat. In the typical headline gore fashion one expects from Borat, the special will be titled Additional Borat Reports retrieved from the floor of the Edit Machine containing the Stable. Just announced today, the special will air in multiple parts on Amazon Prime Video and feature behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from the Oscar-nominated comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova. Next movie Borat, the long-awaited Cohens follow-up hit a mock documentary Borat in 2006, was finally premiered in October 2020 to rave reviews. One of the highlights of the film was 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, as she received praise for her performance as Borats’ daughter Tutar, 15. Bakalova then received an Oscar for her first role. While the original BoratDocumented a fictional Kazakh journalist’s travels across the United States and his interactions with mostly ordinary Americans, the sequel saw Borat and Tutar focus on prominent politicians like Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. Related: Every Clue Of Borat 2’s Secret Twist Now, after a warm welcome from critics and the public, several Golden Globe wins and an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, Amazonwill release one in several parts behind the scenes Borat special. According to the trailer, the special will feature previously unseen footage that “tell a new story. “Watch the trailer for Additional Borat Reports below: Some of the new and extended scenes featured in the trailer include Tutar asking to look like R. Kelly as he visited a makeup salon, Borat living in quarantine with two QAnon conspiracy theorists during the coronavirus pandemic, and a conversation between Borat and Tutars’ babysitter, Jeanise Jones. The trailer ends with the intense aftermath of Country Steve’s performance at a right-wing rally in which an angry mob tries to get into Cohen’s getaway vehicle. Cohen and the crew probably have hours of filming and hours of filming on the production of a Borat film, much of which is unusable. Therefore, it’s no surprise that there is enough unused footage to support a special. Some other deleted scenes from Borat 2 include Tutar sneaking into the White House and Judith Dim Evans, a heartfelt testimony to her family’s experience with the Holocaust. There are also a lot of deleted scenes from the original film floating around on YouTube, so it seems like a smart move by Amazon to do a refined production from the unused footage from the sequel withAdditional Borat Reports. Next: Borat 3 Likely Not Happening Anytime Soon Source:Amazon Every Star Wars character who knew Anakin was Darth Vader

