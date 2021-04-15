New on Disney Plus May 2021





Spring has officially arrived and many exciting new releases are appearing at Disney +. The Family Streamer is hosting a host of exciting movies and TV shows this month, including a revisited look at a famous Disney villain, a new episode of a hit Tween series, and a new treat for fans. from Star Wars. This month we can look forward to seeing Cruella, a live-action origin story with Emma Stone as the titular villain. After being pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cruella will premiere both in theaters and on Disney + later this month, where audiences can watch at home with Premier Access. Disney + is also rolling out new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, featuring more of the “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo and her co-star Joshua Bassett. And for everyone missing The Mandalorian, Disney + premieres Star Wars: The Bad Lot, a new series which is both a sequel and a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Curious about what else is coming to Disney +? Check out the full list of titles coming to Disney + in May. Disney + New Arrivals for May 2021 Full List & Schedule Released May 4 Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101 Posted on May 7 Disney Wander over there (S1)

Disney Wander over there (S2)

Heroes of everyone

Girl 2

Wild hearts can’t be broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102 Released May 14 Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Final Showdown

Life below zero (S15)

Race to the center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201

Big Shot: Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103 Released on May 21 Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury files (interstitial)

Ice road rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: unboxed

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202

Big Shot: Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104 Released May 28 Blue shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney at the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Polar Bear Kingdom (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella

Launching ramp

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203

Big Shot: Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105







