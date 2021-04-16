BEHIND THE GOAL: Camera club members remain focused during pandemic | Culture & Leisure

It has been difficult for photographers in Cherokee County not to lose their focus over the past year. The Tahlequah Camera Club held its first meeting since March 2020 on Tuesday, and to old friends it felt more like a reunion than a typical reunion.

We were finally able to meet. It was really a good thing. It was joyful to get together as a group of friends, said Nancy Tharp, club marketing manager.

The group formed in Tahlequah in 1985 for people interested in photography and wishing to learn more. It is a club for beginner, amateur and professional shutters. It seeks to help community members improve their abilities, regardless of their experience.

Members hold meetings every second Tuesday of the month at Cookson United Methodist Church at 7 p.m., and they are free and open to everyone. Every two months, the club holds a contest for paying members who can submit photos for judging.

The photos are divided into different categories and are sent to a qualified photography judge. Then we see who got the first, second, or honorable mention awards, Tharp said.

The judges also award points to the photographers, which accumulate throughout the year. In March, they award end-of-year awards to the photographers with the most points.

Most importantly, judges provide individual feedback, which is invaluable to those trying to improve their skills.

You learn so much from the criticism of the judges. They might say: You should have done this, or you should have cropped it here, Tharp said.

Although the club has not met in person, members have been partially active during the pandemic. Due to technological changes, they were still able to send their photos to the judges, and they were rewarded for points throughout the shutdown.

They have also changed the format by which they can view the results of their competitions. The results are now broadcast via a private YouTube channel, which is only accessible to members. However, the 30-minute video can be viewed by the public during meetings. This change allowed members to receive safe feedback throughout the pandemic.

During their meetings, members plan to organize educational programs, as they have done in the past, to encourage participants to improve their skills. Typical programs would include subjects such as digital photography, nature, night photography, composition, lighting and photo enhancement.

In the past, they also went out.

For the past six or seven years we’ve been taking people to the Greenleaf Nursery for the pool. It is a beautiful place to take pictures of plants and flowers. Some of us have been to northern Oklahoma. We went to Arkansas to take photos of the beautiful dogwoods, Tharp said.

She hopes that as the virus count continues to drop, the club can once again take trips like this.

Members of the Tahlequah Camera Club, along with others, contribute to Greater Tenkiller Area magazine, which comes out each spring. This year, contributors include Dottie Sprague, Pete Scovone, Jerry Ehlers, Marjorie Benedict-Scovone, Ron Day, Valerie Westedt, Marguerite Day, Jeannie Thompson, Carolyn Ehlers, Nancy Tharp and Jean Bowman.

We provide a place for people who love photography to share their common interest through conversations and experiences. We have a great group of members who are always ready to help others when there are questions regarding techniques, equipment or other issues, Tharp said.

To be involved

For more information on the Tahlequah Camera Club, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TahlequahCameraClub or send an email to [email protected]