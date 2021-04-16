Comic actor Wong to talk about Asian-American experiences at virtual event – El Paso Herald Post





Award-winning BD actor, author and activist Wong, best known to audiences for his roles in American Horror Story, Gotham and Jurassic Park, will talk about his experiences of rejection, stereotypes and racism during this year’s Spring Speakers Series, featured by William Conroy Honors College at New Mexico State University. During the live virtual event, Wong will talk about the diverse experiences of Asian Americans in contemporary society and the importance of minority representation in creative media. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 28. The event is free, but participants must register online. Combining elements of personal life with a 30-year career portraying a wide range of characters, BD is in a unique position to reflect on both the diversity of human experience and the importance of the representation of minorities in the media, said Phame Camarena, dean of the Specialized College. Given current cultural trends and concerns about diversity and inequality in America right now, this is an especially important time to hear the message of comics. Wong has appeared on big and small screens in such hits as Bird Box, Law & Order: SVU, and Gotham. He made his Broadway debut in Mr. Butterfly, which won him numerous awards including a Tony. He received an Emmy nomination for his role as Whiterose and Minister Zhang in US networks Mr. Robot. He plays the father in Comedy Centrals Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, now in his second season. Wongs’ memoir, Following Foo: The Electronic Adventures of the Chestnut Man, details the ups and downs he and his ex-partner endured to become parents, and the days after his twins were born prematurely by mother. carrier. Wong is an advocate for The Trevor Projects It Gets Better campaign and has been recognized for his support of the LGBTQ + community. The event was originally scheduled to take place last year, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sponsors for the event include ASNMSU, the Provost’s Office, Honors College and College of Arts and Sciences, LGBT + programs, Gender and Sexuality Studies program, Creative Media Institute and the theater arts department. Author: Adriana M. Chvez – NMSU *** For updates on all news from Las Cruces and Southern New Mexico, please visit our news partners in Las Cruces today

