Entertainment
The Return of “River Rec”… Royalty Registration Deadlines, Entertainment Update
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – After the pandemic halted many events in 2020, the Gallipolis River Recreational Festival, also known as the “River Rec”, returns July 2-3, featuring nationally-recognized musical artists and must-sees like the festival contests.
This year, the competitions will be headlining for the first evening of the festival.
According to Josh Wellington, executive director of the County of Gallia Chamber of Commerce, the four contests are River Rec Queen, Junior Miss River Rec, Petite Miss River Rec, Lil Miss and Mister Firecracker. All royalty contests will take place on Friday July 2 at Gallipolis City Park, but early registration, which has been opened, will close on Friday April 16. All entry and payment rules and options for all contests are available at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/
Other events for which registration is now open include the Junior Women’s Club Talent Show, the Rotary Mile and the Baby Tots Sparkler Pageant.
On the entertainment front, this year’s lineup includes Connor Christian, the local contestant for ‘The Voice’, the Mikele Buck Band of the same name in 2018 on ‘The Voice’ and the headliner of Confederate Railroad. , all performing on the Saturday of the festival, with fireworks sponsored by Thomas Do It Center will close the evening on July 3. Also on Friday July 2, the festival returns with its musical program of contemporary Christian music.
“We are delighted to be back to as normal a level as possible when it comes to hosting an event this summer,” Wellington said in a statement to the Tribune. “We are looking forward to a festival filled with a variety of attractions and contests and we are delighted that people are coming to enjoy all that the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival has to offer. For the past few years our royalty events have been held offsite the day before our event, but this year they will be headlining our event on night one and we can’t wait to see all of our nominees in the spotlight. 2nd of July.
Learn more about River Rec, organized by the Gallipolis Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers, as the festival approaches.
Beth Sergent contributed to this article.
Pictured 2019, third from left, Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen Darcie Harbor, joined by her yard, first runner-up Emma Shamblin pictured second from left, second runner-up Gabrielle Gibson at the far right and third finalist Koren Truance at far left. Like the festival, this year’s contests will return to Gallipolis Municipal Park, with the royalty registration deadline being April 16. (Gallia Chamber | Courtesy)
