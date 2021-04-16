Actor suing Jackson County jail seeks up to $ 706,000 – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

MPs Michael Hammond and Brady Bjorkland walk away from Juan Anthony “Tony” Sancho after chaining him to a railing in a dry cell at Jackson County Jail. Sancho filed a complaint about his treatment at the prison earlier this week. Photo filed in United States District Court in Medford.

A California theater actor amended his excessive force lawsuit against the Jackson County Jail to seek six-figure damages for his treatment in a dry holding cell.

Juan Anthony Sancho, 44, who acts under the stage name Tony Sancho, filed an amended lawsuit last week in US District Court in Medford that expands his claims that correctional assistants used excessive force while being held in a holding cell for drunken detainees. on the morning of April 18, 2019, following an arrest in Ashland for a misdemeanor that has never been prosecuted.

Sancho, who lives in South Pasadena, Calif., Had a starring role in the production of Mother Road at the Oregon Shakespeare Festivals at the time of his arrest.

The lawsuit alleges that three correctional assistants used excessive force when inflicting unnecessary knee blows on Sanchos’ back and kneeling on his upper back. A fourth deputy was involved in shackling Sancho to the ground after twisting his body to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to his forehead.

Sancho was chained to the concrete floors of detention cells via a urine drainage grid for more than two hours, according to unedited, time-stamped prison surveillance video released to media by Sanchos lawyers last summer.

The revised lawsuit alleges that 12 prison staff, including a sergeant, knew Sancho was shackled and handcuffed to the ground, and none intervened.

None of those defendants interceded to stop excessive force or otherwise protect (Sancho), but each was given the opportunity to do so, says the April 9 lawsuit filed by Medford attorneys Richard Thierolf Jr. and Matthew Rowan .

The prosecution alleges that Sgt. Jeffrey Carpenter, who entered Sanchos cell at one point, was particularly adept at interceding because of his rank.

All of the accused jailers witnessed or were aware of the excessive force in one way or another, the lawsuit says. For example, they saw (Sancho) chained to the ground in his cell or knew he was chained there.

The county has yet to respond to the revised complaint, but has responded to the earlier complaint by stating that MPs David Dalton, Brady Bjorkland and Michael Hammond used force that was justified and reasonable in the circumstances. The county said the force they used on Sancho was considered necessary to defend MPs against the imminent use or use of physical force and / or damage to county property.

The new lawsuit expands spectator liability, citing the obligation to intercede policies for sworn officers in the JCSO manual.

As jailers, the aforementioned defendants could and should have interceded and protected (Sancho), says the trial.

The Sanchos-amended lawsuit adds a dollar amount for county damages in an amount not to exceed $ 706,000.

Sancho claims he suffered physical pain, emotional distress and briefly passed out while chained to the cell floor. He was allowed to make a phone call at 11:30 a.m. on April 18 and was released from prison at 12:45 p.m.

Sancho says he sought medical attention for the injuries he sustained at the prison in the days that followed.

On April 19, Sancho visited an emergency care clinic but claims the anonymous clinic refused to see him. On April 20, Sancho went to the emergency room at Ashland Community Hospital with pain in his right hand and right wrist, among other bruises, according to the lawsuit. X-rays showed a small joint effusion in his left knee. The hospital offered pain relievers, which Sancho refused.

Ashland Police and the city of Ashland are not named as defendants in the Sanchos trial because the police department was not involved in the treatment of actors at the prison.

Contact reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @MTCrimeBeat.