Entertainment
Actor suing Jackson County jail seeks up to $ 706,000 – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News
MPs Michael Hammond and Brady Bjorkland walk away from Juan Anthony “Tony” Sancho after chaining him to a railing in a dry cell at Jackson County Jail. Sancho filed a complaint about his treatment at the prison earlier this week. Photo filed in United States District Court in Medford.
A California theater actor amended his excessive force lawsuit against the Jackson County Jail to seek six-figure damages for his treatment in a dry holding cell.
Juan Anthony Sancho, 44, who acts under the stage name Tony Sancho, filed an amended lawsuit last week in US District Court in Medford that expands his claims that correctional assistants used excessive force while being held in a holding cell for drunken detainees. on the morning of April 18, 2019, following an arrest in Ashland for a misdemeanor that has never been prosecuted.
Sancho, who lives in South Pasadena, Calif., Had a starring role in the production of Mother Road at the Oregon Shakespeare Festivals at the time of his arrest.
The lawsuit alleges that three correctional assistants used excessive force when inflicting unnecessary knee blows on Sanchos’ back and kneeling on his upper back. A fourth deputy was involved in shackling Sancho to the ground after twisting his body to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to his forehead.
Sancho was chained to the concrete floors of detention cells via a urine drainage grid for more than two hours, according to unedited, time-stamped prison surveillance video released to media by Sanchos lawyers last summer.
The revised lawsuit alleges that 12 prison staff, including a sergeant, knew Sancho was shackled and handcuffed to the ground, and none intervened.
None of those defendants interceded to stop excessive force or otherwise protect (Sancho), but each was given the opportunity to do so, says the April 9 lawsuit filed by Medford attorneys Richard Thierolf Jr. and Matthew Rowan .
The prosecution alleges that Sgt. Jeffrey Carpenter, who entered Sanchos cell at one point, was particularly adept at interceding because of his rank.
All of the accused jailers witnessed or were aware of the excessive force in one way or another, the lawsuit says. For example, they saw (Sancho) chained to the ground in his cell or knew he was chained there.
The county has yet to respond to the revised complaint, but has responded to the earlier complaint by stating that MPs David Dalton, Brady Bjorkland and Michael Hammond used force that was justified and reasonable in the circumstances. The county said the force they used on Sancho was considered necessary to defend MPs against the imminent use or use of physical force and / or damage to county property.
The new lawsuit expands spectator liability, citing the obligation to intercede policies for sworn officers in the JCSO manual.
As jailers, the aforementioned defendants could and should have interceded and protected (Sancho), says the trial.
The Sanchos-amended lawsuit adds a dollar amount for county damages in an amount not to exceed $ 706,000.
Sancho claims he suffered physical pain, emotional distress and briefly passed out while chained to the cell floor. He was allowed to make a phone call at 11:30 a.m. on April 18 and was released from prison at 12:45 p.m.
Sancho says he sought medical attention for the injuries he sustained at the prison in the days that followed.
On April 19, Sancho visited an emergency care clinic but claims the anonymous clinic refused to see him. On April 20, Sancho went to the emergency room at Ashland Community Hospital with pain in his right hand and right wrist, among other bruises, according to the lawsuit. X-rays showed a small joint effusion in his left knee. The hospital offered pain relievers, which Sancho refused.
Ashland Police and the city of Ashland are not named as defendants in the Sanchos trial because the police department was not involved in the treatment of actors at the prison.
Contact reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @MTCrimeBeat.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]