Front of the house: How Marvel copes with dud

Whether superhero movies are your thing or not, it’s impossible to ignore the hype surrounding every new release of Marvel. Following the consolidation of new Marvel content into the Disney + platform, series like WandaVision have reaffirmed their relevance and have placed themselves at the center of mainstream television. However, like much of the Marvel content that came before it, WandaVision lacks imagination and falls short of the hype.

WandaVision is a relatively well done show. His creative, technically well shot and the acting holds up well, but it’s a step too far to congratulate him on way beyond. People quickly took the shower with praise for its unique storytelling format, but the show really doesn’t do anything that hasn’t been done before. The series is also very oddly paced, drawing out what could have been a much shorter plot. WandaVision relies on presupposing your love for the characters instead of creating a show that is good on its own.

The same goes for the last two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With muffled, muddy cinematography and cluttered long shots, the movies were less about good directing and more about the excitement of seeing two characters from different series on screen together.

This same mediocrity is found in much of the content that Marvel has posted in the past, from their flagship Marvel Cinematic Universe to spinoff shows and movies. Vivid shots of intense battle scenes like this are visually cool, but cinematography is mostly computer generated images (CGI). While this is impressive, it says more about the time and resources the studio has available than it does about the artistic quality of the film.

Many films with much smaller budgets, like Joe Talbots The last black man in San Francisco, are more impressive in that their great shots require much more effort to be successful. The Dialogue of Wonders is also characterized by one-liners that initially read as witty and charming back in the days of the 2012 Avengers movie, but now feel a bit old-fashioned.

That’s not to say that there aren’t a few hits among the duds. Taika Waititis Thor: Ragnarok brought an unexpected touch of color and fun to Marvels’ work, and the inventive animation and storytelling of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse accomplished something similar. But, for the most part, the art of filmmaking isn’t what draws people to Marvels releases over and over again: it appreciates the film as a piece of a franchise and a much larger cultural phenomenon.

As critical as I am of the franchise, I stood in line to see the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in theaters with my friends, and we had a blast. Everyone was on the same page and people let their reactions flow freely, openly clapping and sobbing throughout the film. People had a fun cinematic experience without expecting Endgame to provide inspired cinematography or Oscar-worthy dialogue. People expected to have fun, excited to see their favorite good guys win.

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were able to maintain this energy to some extent. With the weekly releases and the cultural buzz surrounding both shows, watching either feels like a collective experience.

It is difficult to criticize many of Marvels’ works as films, as they are not so much films as events. Marvel is more impressive as a franchise than as an arts company, and that’s not inherently a bad thing. The franchise already dominates the counters and industry funding, which can make Hollywood’s already competitive market even more difficult for smaller filmmakers and studios. Marvel is a content machine that is effectively guaranteed to produce blockbuster after blockbuster because the community experience and continuity is what makes their movies and TV shows enjoyable.

Director Martin Scorsese compared the artistic merit of the Marvel films to amusement park. Marvels’ status as a Hollywood giant gives him the ability to create a very specific spectator experience: a fun spectator experience. But a theme park isn’t a well-made movie and shouldn’t be praised as such.

