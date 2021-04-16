Alicia Keys: I left a ‘space’ for my husband during the lockdown | Entertainment





Alicia Keys and her husband have learned to give themselves space while isolating themselves at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40-year-old singer and Swizz Beatz have spent more time together than ever during the global health crisis, but made sure to try and spend time apart too, so they don’t get tired of either. other. Alicia said: “A lot of our life is spent traveling. Obviously, with [the pandemic], we see each other literally every day. We looked at each other the other day and we were like, “This is really what it is to be married.” It was really fun. But you know what? We are really good. I think one of the things we’re really good at is giving ourselves the space we need. It is not a difficult thing for us. And even just being intuitive about what each one needs is also very fluid for us. We will always check in and always make sure we are good. “ The If I Aint Got You hitmaker who has sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6, with Swizz, also explained that having your own space and spending time with your family is a good balance. for the couple. She added: “It’s a nice balance. You create and are in your space and then also the togetherness. It’s been wonderful. Lots more family dinners. I really like making Sunday the time we all can. being together and doing. We play a lot of board games, we will watch movies together, we will do bike rides and stuff like that. And, he’s definitely a real prankster and a prankster. He always makes us laugh. And Alicia said personal care is an important part of her family’s routine. Speaking to People magazine, she said: “We talk a lot about breathing, especially my youngest one. He needs a lot of breathing. We are talking about stilling your breathing and listening to what your body needs. , if you are tired or if you “You are frustrated. Or if you feel like you need more time alone, or if you need more time with mom to really try to verbalize it so that we can fix it. “

