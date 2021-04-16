Top names of Bollywood and Tollywood co-stars in megaprojects





Bombay: The actors and actresses of the film industries of North and South India are not new. Bollywood and Southern stars collaborating on screen have been a trend in the past with figures including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Deva and many more collaborating with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon and Kajol etc. While the trend had slowed between the two, the new generation of stars seems to be relaunching the idea. Calling it the ‘pan-Indian’ film for maximum reach, many new generation stars from North and South are gathering in some of the biggest companies, over the next few months. The idea, of course, is to maximize audience base and revenue at a time when uncertainty reigns in the film industry. Over the next few months, Vijay Deverakonda stars with Ananya Panday in Liger, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan co-star in Adipurush, and Prabhas teams up with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in an untitled film. These are just a few examples. The trend has been for these films to be shown in multiple languages ​​such as Hindi, Tamil Telugu, and Malayalam – which helps reach a wider audience. This, in turn, helps stars gain popularity beyond their own respective regions. IANS takes a look at some of the biggest North-South collaborations to come in mainstream Indian cinema: RRR Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in this magnum opus by SS Rajamouli. The film also features southern stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film is set against the backdrop of the era of independence. The period drama centers on the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It will be published in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages. Adipurush Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Telugu star Prabhas in the film, which is believed to be an adaptation of Ramayan. Adipurush will be published in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Kriti is about to try out Sita while Saif will be seen trying out Ravan and Prabhas will feature as Lord Ram in director Om Raut. Liger Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s ambitious next action flick also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film is expected to be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Haathi Mere Saathi The film stars Rana Daggubati with Hindi film actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. It has three different titles for three different versions – Haathi Mere Saathi is called Aranya in Telugu version and Kaadan in Tamil version. The release of the Hindi version has been affected due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Untitled Amitabh Bachchan-Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have teamed up for a multilingual mega film, which has yet to be titled. This is the first time that Prabhas has collaborated with Big B and Deepika. However, the number of languages ​​the film will be released in has not been reported. The film is slated to open next year.







