Bridgerton Actor Lady Danbury Responds to Reg-Jean Pages Release





Bridgerton’s exit of Reg-Jean Page caused a huge backlash from fans, and now his co-star, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), has responded as well.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in the hit period drama Netflix, Bridgerton, weighed on the departure of star Reg-Jean Pages from the series. Based on the novels of Julia Quinns, Bridgerton takes place in London at the time of the Regency at the beginning of the 19th century. The show’s first season, like the first novel, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her journey to find love with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Page). Chris Van Dusen created the show, which is a product of executive producer Shonda Rhimess, production company, Shondaland. Since its Christmas premiere last year, Bridgerton rose massively popular with a record 82 million households at the end of January, making it Netflix’s greatest series of all time. The streaming service has officially renewed the series for three more seasons, but Page will not be returning for the second season. Season 2, which has already started filming, will revolve around Daphnes’ older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for his own love. Even though the Pages character will no longer be the focus of the series, many fans were still shocked to learn that he wouldn’t be making an appearance at all, given that Simon is Anthonys’ brother-in-law and friend. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Bridgerton Doesn’t Tell Her Best Story Until Season 5 While Simon won’t be back for Bridgertons second season, Daphne and Lady Danbury will be back. Lady Danbury became a maternal figure to Simon after the death of her real mother, and the two have remained close over the years. Andoh, the actor who brought Lady Danbury to life, spoke with IS! New about The pages come out of the series. Andohs’ response can be read below: Season 2 is Anthony Bridgerton so there you are, you know this is the arc of the show and you know we all love Reg and we were all going to miss Reg, but you know, what ain’t a huge surprise Hes a lovely man and hell be my friend for life. Based on the official departure announcement posted to Bridgertons social media accounts, Pages’s response to that ad, and now Andohs’ statement, it seems there is nothing but love between Page and the Bridgerton family. This could potentially mean the actor could make a surprise appearance in future seasons of the show, although he won’t appear in Season 2. Page and the Brains Behind Bridgerton are well aware of the disappointment many fans have with the release of Pages, and they also know how excited fans would be to see Page playing Simon again, so it makes sense that they would bring him back at some point. in the future to reward loyal viewers. The bright side of no Pages Bridgerton is that it allows his schedule to open up to other projects, so fans can still watch him play. He is currently working on a film titled, The gray man, in which he stars alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. It is also attached to the next Dungeons and dragons movie. It is smart for Page to be struck while the iron is hot; he will surely have a long career in Hollywood, but I hope he won’t forget the show that sparked his success. More: Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 2 Source: IS! New Matt Smith explains why Doctor Who changes lead actors frequently

