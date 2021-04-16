Entertainment
Horoscope for Friday 04/16/21 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 – April 18): Don’t let the resentment die out because this grievance will take a life of its own. Bringing things out in the open is healthy for everyone involved.
TAURUS. (April 19 – May 19): Treat your coworkers with children’s gloves. Tensions are high and all it takes is a flippant or offhand remark to disturb them.
GEMINI. (May 20 – June 19): Drop the case before you sink deeper. Today’s Pluto / Sun square shows that you are the one outside your depth – not the other side.
CANCER. (June 20 – July 21): You have to recharge your psychic batteries because you are not good for anyone to feel what you are doing. This is why God created bubble baths.
LEO. (July 22 – August 21): Just because you don’t feel able to accomplish something doesn’t mean a friend won’t. Don’t put a limit where there isn’t.
VIRGIN. (August 22 – September 21): The money you assumed to be tied up for a while is now available. This is good news, but find out why it was delayed in the first place.
BALANCE. (September 22 – October 21): Is it worth fighting for more ground? Today’s Sun / Pluto square says no. You’ve made a lot of progress and you don’t need to compromise your earnings.
SCORPIO. (Oct 22 – Nov 20): You can cancel someone’s authority if you want to, so try to cooperate instead. This person has your best interests in mind and you might want to see what they are up to.
SAGITTARIUS. (November 21 – December 20): How well do you remember a recent boast? Obviously, someone else has taken your word for it and wants to see you back it up.
CAPRICORN. (December 21 – January 18): The tables are turning against someone who was once in charge and now you have the upper hand. But Pluto’s energy is a fun thing, so don’t make the same mistake.
AQUARIUS. (January 19 – February 17): There is a lot more going on than it looks, but do you really want to know what it is? For now, ignorance can be bliss.
PISCES. (February 18 – March 19): You regret having promised so much, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. You are always able to choose how and when to fulfill your obligations.
