Bollywood Hails Jewelry Ad Starring Trans Protagonist Shruti Seth, ‘We Should All Buy Something From Them’





A jewelry ad that traces the journey of a trans woman is hailed by celebrities and the general public. The forty-second minute ad, for a Kerala-based company, is praised for its progressive message. Kritika Kamra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shruti Seth, Tisca Chopra and others took to Twitter to praise the ad. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote comedian-comedian Vir Das. “Love !!!” Kritika wrote, while Shruti commented, “This is one of the most remarkable ads I’ve seen. @bhimajewellers just took the upgrade to the next level. We should all buy them something as proof. support, so they keep doing more commercials. like this. Please watch it and share it. “Alankrita tweeted:” Pure as love. “ Sharing the ad on Twitter, one person wrote: “Why aren’t people talking about the new @bhimajewellers ad? This is a defining moment in the history of #jewellery ads. A brave move. Will it help? he sell the product? I don’t know. But he dared to go where no one had done before. “ Several people applauded the announcement in the comments section. On YouTube, one person, identifying themselves as trans, wrote: “Thanks for telling a story like this and I hope the person playing the ad is themselves a trans person and not a cis-het person is a trans person, their ‘portrayal’, otherwise it’s just a jewelry company that uses’ trans issues’ as a way to promote their brand. The brand replied, “C ‘ is a real trans person – Meera Singhania. And we’ve tried to be as authentic as possible to the cause. Thank you for your love and support. Keep watching. “ To read also: Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the withdrawn announcement of Tanishq, reacts to its deletion: Are we not all promoting brotherhood? Last year, another jewelry ad describing the story of an interfaith couple was withdrawn after controversy on social media. Several Bollywood actors had criticized the decision to delete the ad.

