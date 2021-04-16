Philippa Boyens put all these things in scripts that don’t make sense





the Lord of the Rings fans might not recognize Stephen ure by his face, but they will surely remember the performances he gives in the Peter Jacksons Middle Earth trilogy. Ure disguised himself under pounds of prosthetic makeup to play several Orc characters across all three films, most notably the Orc Captain of Mordor named Grishnkh. The actor recently joined other performers who played Orcs and Uruk-hai for an interview with Thrillist, and he attributed some of the franchise’s most confusing lines of dialogue to the Rings co-writer Philippa boyens. One of the most famous scenes in the Rings of Ures is the Two Towers fight that breaks out between the Orcs and Uruk-hai over whether some of the hungry Orcs can eat the hobbits Pippin and Merry. The fight ends with a proclamation from Uruk-hai, Looks like meat is back on the menu, boys! The line has lived in infamy among Rings fans as it asks many questions about the Uruk-hai way of life (do they have menus and restaurants in Middle-earth?). Learn more about IndieWire There are a lot of things that don’t really make sense. Of course, they wouldn’t know what a menu was, Ure said. Thrillist. You’re not going to start debating the writing, because maybe then they’ll run away and rewrite it, and then you’ll be setting there in all these things. Really, at the end of the day, you just want it to be over and get rid of it. I had no idea this scene had become so famous. Ure noted that there was a lot of awkward stuff in the Lord of the Rings script and said, it’s Philippa Boyens. She puts all this stuff in there that just doesn’t make sense. She was taken on because she was Tolkien’s expert. I can tell the lines that Philippa wrote. Like in the third movie where I play Gorbag, and when I’m finally out of the big orc fight that starts on the mithril vest, and I’m going to kill Elijah [Wood as Frodo]and say i’m gonna bleed you like a stuck pig. The story continues Boyens was a screenwriter credited with Jackson and Fran Walsh on all three Lord of the Rings films, and all three writers also handled the scripts for the Jacksons The Hobbit trilogy. The trio won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay thanks to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The best of IndieWire Register for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

