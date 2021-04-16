Justin Bieber reveals marriage secrets, fights drugs





Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Image Credit: AP

Planning a wedding is often easier than keeping that wedding alive. Just ask pop singer Justin Bieber who lived to tell this turbulent story. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the struggling pop star – who found fame and glamor at a young age – went deep and personal by revealing that her first year of marriage was hard to survive. Although the 27-year-old singer felt marriage was his calling, keeping his marriage alive wasn’t easy. Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin

Image Credit: Instagram / Justinbieber

The first year of marriage was really difficult because there were a lot of them, to come back to the trauma. There was just a lack of confidence. There were all of these things that you just don’t want to admit to the person you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them by telling them, I’m scared, Bieber said in this interview. But the couple, who secretly married in a New York City courthouse in 2018 and topped it off with a grand wedding ceremony for their friends and family in 2019, have now found peace. We were just creating these moments for ourselves as a couple, as a family, that were building these memories. And it is beautiful that we have this to hope for. Before, I didn’t have this to look forward to in my life, Bieber said. He also explained how he found a Zen place in his life. Justin bieber

Image Credit: Instagram / Justinbieber

I have a wife who I adore, who comforts me. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know? Bieber told reporter Zach Baron. In the same interview, the Canadian superstar also opened up about his battle with drugs and how his bodyguards often came to his room at night to check his pulse to make sure he was alive. It was like I had all this success and it was always like: I’m still sad and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all success was going to make everything good. And so for me the drugs were a numbing agent to keep going, he said. The singer, who rose to prominence at 15, also found happiness after finding faith. Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere of the documentary television series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” in Los Angeles, California, United States, Jan.27, 2020.

Image Credit: REUTERS

Every time we mess up, it gets us back every time. This is how I see it. And so it’s like, I made a mistake. I will not dwell on it. I am not ashamed. But it really makes me want to do better. Earlier in March, Bieber released his sixth album Justice.

