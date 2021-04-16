Column: Lizzo breaks boundaries and brings others with her





The world of fashion and entertainment has long been exclusive and discriminatory. Pop sensation Lizzo is working to change that. Beyond her musical prowess and her immense vocal talent, singer and rapper Lizzo has become a model in more ways than one. As a plus-size black woman in an industry dominated by whiteness and toxic food culture, Lizzo is positioning herself as a leader in diversifying the music industry. Lizzo recently announced their new full reality TV show, which will be on Amazon soon. The series will follow the singer as she searches for a new dancer and model to join her team. She uses her social media to promote the upcoming competition and encourages applications from dancers and models from all walks of life who meet her thread. The show and its enthusiastic response from various fans across the country shows the power of representation and reflects growing diversity and inclusion in the fashion world. The entertainment industry is particularly important in terms of representation, as the media are incredibly powerful in shaping our worldviews. When we consistently see only one body type or skin tone on our screens, we internalize this lack of diversity. This has a negative effect on those who do not fit the mold portrayed, especially children who further solidify their self-perception. However, when various creators are successful in industries, they open the door for others like them and subconsciously help foster a more inclusive outlook in everyone who watches. Even if the show attendees fail to join Lizzo on tour, publicity for the show will help reinforce the opportunities they and others like them might offer after the shows end. Lizzos’ success in the music industry helps shape the narrative surrounding black women and taller, both within the group itself and outside of it, and encourages members of those groups to pursue similar passions that they might have. As more plus-size women and women of color succeed in these fields, members of this group are more likely to be hired by other employers, and the cycle of diversity and diversity perpetuates. inclusion continues. The positive effects of portrayal, however, are not limited to models and entertainment professionals. When diverse people succeed in a variety of employment opportunities, they inspire others like them to pursue these historically exclusive fields. Therefore, inclusive workplaces must be created at the local level to truly achieve inclusion and acceptance on a large scale and everyone has a role in creating these spaces. So start at Chapel Hill. Supporting body-positive organizations and black-owned businesses at the local level. Rumors Boutique is a black owned thrift store in Chapel Hill and Durham. Tonyas Cookies is a black owned bakery, within walking distance from the UNC campus. The Black Art Depot is a black owned business that sells artwork online and operates in Durham. In addition, relentlessly pursue the opportunities you seek, despite the obstacles in your way. As Lizzo would say, I am my inspiration. [email protected] To receive daily news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for our email newsletters.







