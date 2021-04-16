Hero Ram Charan plays the pivotal role of a Naxalite named Siddha in his father Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated social drama, Acharya. Having completed much of his filming in the forests of Maredumilli and Khammam, Charan is currently filming for his latest program at Dharmasthali located in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The latest updates reveal that Acharya director Koratala Siva is putting on a massive action streak starring Ram Charan and Bollywood star Sonu Sood. The fight would be shot with a rain effect and the action-packed visuals will leave the audience mesmerized.

Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the main wives of this big budget artist. Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly funding the project. Manisharma composes the soundtrack.

