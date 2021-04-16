Albuquerque Actor’s Debut As Producer Gets Prestigious Festival Screening »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Jordyn Aquino was born to be on camera.

That’s why she studied theater.

Aquino is breaking new ground in the film industry with the short film “Can’t Have It Both Ways”.

“We shot at the end of September in Santa Fe,” says Aquino. “All of the team were local, with one person not from New Mexico.”

Many have collaborated on “Can’t Have It Both Ways”.

Aquino wore a lot of production hats as creative director, writer, co-producer, and co-songwriter, as well as his role as Emily.

The short navigates an uncomfortable conversation between a Latina woman, played by Aquino, and her white counterpart, played by Stafford Douglas, on a first date.

Jenn Garcia joined the project as a producer.

Meanwhile, MorningStar Angeline was at the head of the project as director.

“MorningStar helped us realize my idea,” says Aquino. “We were on the same page and everyone on the project was focused on doing their best.”

The project lasted about seven weeks.

Aquino says that from the moment they made the decision to move to

Ward, it came together organically.

Garcia says when the auditions took place, the production turned to the local acting community.

“We contacted people we knew,” Garcia says. “We did the auditions virtually and that helped keep everyone safe.”

As production progressed, Garcia said they needed choreography.

Enter Natalie Benally.

“Natalie stepped in and did so well,” Garcia says.

Because there are musical numbers in the project, Aquino teamed up with composer Robin Ward Halloway.

“It was no small feat,” says Aquino. “Robin and I were working on Zoom. I had never met him before and we wrote songs together from such a long distance.

The short was recently part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which ended on April 10.

Aquino and Garcia were excited to participate in the festival as it is an Oscar qualifying festival.

“It’s been fun and it’s a little different to experiencing the film festival virtually,” says Garcia. “By being virtual, there was a greater opportunity to connect with so many people.”

Aquino is a first-time producer and entering the festival was a surprise.

“I submitted the film on the last day,” Aquino says. “We said, ‘Why don’t you submit?’ We were shocked that this was happening.

