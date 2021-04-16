Dubai music legend Glenn Perry revealed the secret of his Hollywood trip behind Laila’s success

Glenn Perry, a Dubai-based singer, songwriter and producer, shares his story behind his song, Laila.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Following his fight in Dubai, Glenn Perry continues his musical journey to the land of dreams, Hollywood, where he began to be known around the world.

“I decided to move on and do something more with my music career after my time in Dubai. So decades ago, I packed my bags and moved to Hollywood hoping to advance my music career. I took a cab from the Los Angeles airport to a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. “Glenn started sharing his trip to Hollywood.

Hollywood is fascinating. Everyone comes to Hollywood to make their dreams come true, and Glenn Perry is no exception. During the day, Glenn was mostly seen in Malibu, Santa Monica and Venice. In the evening he often visited the well-known clubs Gazzarri’s, The Whiskey, the Roxy, Rainbow and Troubador, where artists like Guns N Roses and Motley Crue first performed before they rose to fame.

Hollywood is very expensive for a young musician trying to capture his dream. Glenn was soon broke. Forced to leave the hotel, Glenn had to risk his life as he wandered off to Skid Row, east of downtown Los Angeles known for its gangs and drug crimes.

“It was late at night. I had no money to go somewhere safe. Tired and unable to walk anymore I lay down and slept on the street by the railroad tracks. was the death of winter, it was windy and it was bitterly cold. When you sleep under the stars without even a bed sheet, the cold penetrates your body and wreaks havoc. I shivered, gripped my body and clenching my fists, trying to stay warm in the freezing cold. Finally, I dozed off because I was exhausted. I woke up at dawn. I was hungry, I had a stomach ache and I was having a lot of trouble, ”added Glenn.

Feeling unlucky in the land of dreams, Glenn decided to return to Dubai empty-pocketed, hoping for a better life in a place where he was known and earned a good income. But his instinct told him otherwise. By the time it was his turn to enter, he stepped out of the line and turned around at immigration and customs, and tore his boarding pass to pieces. He made sure he came to Hollywood for a specific purpose and wouldn’t leave until he accomplished it.

You decide to change your life, but often times you keep hitting rocks and mountains before you see the light. After his friends refused him accommodation, he finally met a stranger on the Sunset Strip near Hollywood Boulevard, whom he had helped earlier. After hearing Glenn’s grievances, the stranger offered him a place to stay in his kitchen, where Glenn slept unconditionally. Everything is better than nothing.

Competing in the toughest industry, Glenn practiced 20 hours a day in his new friend’s kitchen before deciding to record his album a few months later. It took something to do great things. Glenn sold his Fender Stratocaster guitar, synthesizers, and everything else he owned to pay the Echo Sound Recording Studio to record his album.

While Glenn was recording, a producer walked into the studio and offered him $ 1,000 to buy the song he was working on. When he politely declined, the producer increased his offer to $ 5,000 and finally offered him $ 25,000 for the song.

Glenn refused to sell him the song, as he wrote it while he was homeless and sleeping by a train tracks in freezing cold. He had a soft spot in his heart for the song. The title of the song was Laila.

He approached several record companies to get a record deal, but everyone shut him down. Finally, he contacted MTV, who kissed him. Laila has been featured on MTV several times a day in intensive rotation. For Glenn, Laila has been a huge success.

Since then, Dubai music legend Glenn Perry, who is a composer, producer, singer and songwriter, has recorded 15 albums and over 40 singles at top studios in New York and Hollywood, has traveled to the whole world, presented more than 5000 shows and concerts, writes more than 4000 songs.

He is also the founder and director of a leading music school, owner of a recording studio, CEO of his record company called Chrysly Records, book author, film composer and celebrity who has made several appearances at radio and television and filmed hundreds of music videos. He won 4 American Music Awards, The Akademia Artist of the year 2019, The Akademia Artist Vision Award of the year 2020 (USA) and US Global Music Awards.

