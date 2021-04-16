NFL partners with bookmakers Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel





For the first time, the NFL is partnering with bookies in the United States, another important step in the league’s acceptance of sports betting and a move that could lead to the incorporation of point spreads into coverage and highlights appearing on mobile betting applications. The NFL on Thursday announced multi-year agreements with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel, making sports betting operators the NFL’s first official sports betting partners. The partnerships last five years and, according to a source familiar with the agreements, are worth just under $ 1 billion combined. The source said the revenue structure of the deals was unrelated to the outcome of betting on league games and comparable to traditional sponsorship partnerships. The NFL has exit options at the end of the third and fourth years, the source said. As part of these agreements, all three bookmaking companies are granted the right to embed sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the NFL app. Details are still being worked out, but post-match highlights could appear in sports betting mobile betting apps, as well as in league brands and logos, and point spreads and odds. will be incorporated into the coverage on NFL platforms. Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel will each use the official NFL data feed and collaborate with the NFL League on intelligence sharing, advocacy efforts and responsible gaming education. This is a big change for the NFL, which for decades has been adamantly opposed to sports betting for fear of damaging the integrity of the league. The NFL, along with the NCAA, NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball, fought New Jersey’s efforts to allow sports betting for six years, before ultimately losing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018. Three years after the decision, more than half of US states have adopted sports betting legislation. “As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have reflected on our strategy and are delighted to announce three partners who share the vision and goals of the NFL,” Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer of the NFL and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships, said in a statement announcing the agreements. “By working closely with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel, we will provide fans with new and different ways to interact and engage with the sport they love.” While other major professional leagues quickly associated with sports betting in the United States, the NFL resisted and watched the evolution of the sports betting market. Anderson said the NFL used what she learned from her involvement in the daily fantasy industry to shape her timing and decision to enter the sports betting industry in the U.S. The NFL s ‘was previously associated with sports betting in Australia and Latin America, but Thursday’s announcement marks the first dealing with American bookmaking companies. “We know this will continue to evolve and change, as we continue to learn how it really amplifies that engagement, which is really the top key priority that we’re in this business for, engaging the most rabid fan base in the world. the planet. Anderson told ESPN. “We’re excited about this and thinking through data and a variety of other areas, we’re going to learn a lot and continue to evolve the space and develop this key point of engagement for our fans.”

