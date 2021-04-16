IPL 2021: AR Rahman dedicates iconic Bollywood songs to CSK stars MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina | Punjab Kings vs. Chennai Super Kings





It’s no secret that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is a huge Chennai Super Kings fan. As CSK struggles in the current IPL season, Rahman dedicated two iconic Bollywood songs to CSK stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina – who retired from international cricket last year – in the hope that would inspire them in the current season. . Read also – IPL 2021: You can’t be in the lead if you knock on number 7 – Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni “I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, because it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ because every time I went to Bangalore they would listen to a lot of Rangeela songs, ”Rahman said during Cricket Connected on Star Sports. Also Read – PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantastic Game Tips, Today’s Probable Eleven for Today’s Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium , Mumbai 7:30 p.m. IST April 16 Friday Rahman also gave valid reasons for dedicating the particular songs. Also Read – MS Dhoni May Be Banned After Chennai Super Kings’ 2021 IPL Game Against Punjab Kings Tonight For Slowdown Rate CSK did not start their campaign successfully as they would have hoped after a forgetful 2020 season where they finished last. The Super Kings lost to the Delhi Capitals in their season opener. They would now like to bounce back on winning paths when they lock the horns with the Punjab Kings – who would enter the clash with momentum on their side. In the CSK opener, Raina – who is making a comeback – was the only silver lining for the CSK franchise scoring a 36-ball 54. CSK is hoping Raina will continue his good form. Meanwhile, AR Rahman, considered one of the greatest musicians, is promoting his film, “99 Songs”, a multilingual romantic musical film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.







