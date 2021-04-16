Seven hundred soldiers involved in the funeral of Prince Philip





A portion of Royal Navy piping will signal the start of a national minute of silence at 3 p.m. Prince Philip attended active WWII service in the Royal Navy in theaters of the Mediterranean and the Pacific, having joined the service at the age of 17. Assigned to HMS Valiant in the Mediterranean in 1940, he participated in action off North Africa and took part in the victory over the Italian fleet at Cape Matapan in 1941. Prince Philip was mentioned in Dispatches for his conduct during the action. Sailors and Royal Marines joined their counterparts from other services in rehearsals for the funeral last weekend. On Saturday they gathered at HMS Collingwood in Fareham before heading to Pirbright Army Training Center to finalize preparations for the Saturday funeral. The Duke’s coffin will be covered with his personal standard and will carry his naval cap and sword. Sailors and Royal Marines were drawn from selected establishments and units to keep the bubbles secure by Covid. These are Charlie Company 40 Commando, based in Taunton, HMNB Portsmouth, RNAS Yeovilton and HMS Magpie based in Devonport, a ship with a special connection to the Duke. The former HMS Magpie, a frigate, was the only ship commanded by the Duke of Edinburgh. He ended his naval career in 1953. First Royal Marines Exercise Warrant Officer First Class Steve Payne said: The Royal Marines have the honor to carry the casket of our former Captain General, His Royal Highness, from the hearse and to St Georges Chapel, the last part of the ceremony aspect of the funeral. The training is dense and fast this week to get us up to speed. Personally, I have had a lot of highlights in my career, but as a drill instructor there is nothing better than helping to fire the former captain general in the best possible way.







